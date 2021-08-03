10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.