10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclays raised Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) price target from $330 to $378. Arista Networks shares fell 2.1% to $369.29 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised the price target on ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) from $17 to $45. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.1% to $43.65 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo raised...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.25)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS.
Restaurantsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chipotle

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle on Thursday, setting a price target of $2100, which is approximately 13.42% above the present share price of $1851.48. Carril expects Chipotle to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Microsoft to change pricing for Microsoft 365

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday it will change the commercial pricing for Microsoft 365 services and it will go into effect in six months. (https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7) Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreased by Analyst

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
BusinessStreet.Com

Microsoft Target Price Increased at Wedbush on Cloud Strength

'The [Microsoft] Azure cloud growth story is hitting its next gear of growth,' Wedbush said, lifting its share-price target on the software giant. The target price on Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report shares on Friday was lifted by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, based largely on the strength of its Azure cloud service.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS, Target, BlackBerry and More

Here's a look at the stocks making headlines in Wednesday's trading session. Lowe's – Shares of the retailer jumped nearly 10% after the company reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations and raised its revenue guidance. Lowe's sales picked up over the past year as consumers bought new houses, renovated kitchens and took on do-it-yourself projects while stuck at home during the pandemic. The stock is up 25% this year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Oatly Group AB (OTLY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi upgraded Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Salesforce.com Stock Climbs on JMP Price-Target Boost

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report rose Wednesday after a JMP analyst raised his price target on the enterprise software giant $320 a share from $282, a week before the company's scheduled earnings report. Shares of the San Francisco company, which is slated to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 25, at...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders, Analysts Target Cisco Stock After Earnings

The shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are up 0.7% at $55.54 this morning, after the tech name reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share -- just above expectations of 80 cents -- and a revenue win. However, supply chain issues continue to hinder the company, leading Cisco to issue a current-quarter profit forecast that failed to meet Wall Street's estimates.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives $18.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $243.95

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.05.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kaltura Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $111.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.29.

