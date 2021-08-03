iA Financial Group will propose a hybrid and flexible approach to post-pandemic work

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, iA Financial Group is announcing its vision for the future of post-pandemic work. The approach will be based on a hybrid and flexible model combining both remote work and work from the office. This flexible choice-based approach is designed to give the majority of iA Financial Group's 8,000+ employees the ability to choose where to work on a daily basis to be most effective. The goal, as always, is to support the company's ambition to continue to deliver an outstanding service to its clients and partners. Flexibility is now key in retaining and attracting talent and delivering solid performance. Therefore, iA Financial Group will not be imposing a mandatory number of days in the office.