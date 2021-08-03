Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

iA Financial Group will propose a hybrid and flexible approach to post-pandemic work

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, iA Financial Group is announcing its vision for the future of post-pandemic work. The approach will be based on a hybrid and flexible model combining both remote work and work from the office. This flexible choice-based approach is designed to give the majority of iA Financial Group's 8,000+ employees the ability to choose where to work on a daily basis to be most effective. The goal, as always, is to support the company's ambition to continue to deliver an outstanding service to its clients and partners. Flexibility is now key in retaining and attracting talent and delivering solid performance. Therefore, iA Financial Group will not be imposing a mandatory number of days in the office.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ia Financial Group#Ia Financial Group#Canadian#Iag#Iaf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthvaldostaceo.com

Survey Finds Hybrid Work Will Vary By City, Company Size And Job Type Post-Pandemic

While many U.S. professionals are embracing hybrid work arrangements, new research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows a majority of companies anticipate a full return to the office once the pandemic ends. According to a survey of more than 2,800 senior managers in the U.S., 71% of respondents said they will require their teams to be on-site full time once COVID-19-related restrictions completely lift. Far fewer will allow employees to follow a hybrid schedule, where they can divide time between the office and another location (16%) or give staff the complete freedom to choose where they work (12%).
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Operational Tests In Orkney Validate Ampaire’s Hybrid Approach

While many across the aviation industry are looking for step-change solutions to meet global emissions-reduction targets, California startup Ampaire is taking what it believes to be a more pragmatic approach. There are things that can be done today to bridge the gap to zero-emission flight—one of... Operational Tests In Orkney...
MarketsCoinDesk

Evolve Funds Files for Crypto ETF in Canada

The ETF would give investors indirect exposure to certain cryptocurrencies. Evolve Funds has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for an Evolve Cryptocurrencies exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF would give investors “indirect exposure” to certain cryptocurrencies selected by an investment manager, weighted on a...
Public HealthABA Journal

Top 4 unexpected culture killers for post-COVID-19 hybrid work

Barring another lockdown, most law firms will begin allowing attorneys and staff to return to their offices starting next month. Though each firm’s exact approach to reentry will vary—and while there are many separate arguments to be made about the “right” balance of remote and in-office work—current industry trends and sentiments suggest that many firms will embrace hybrid work for the foreseeable future.
Economycisco.com

Be advised: helping financial services adapt to hybrid work

This week’s blog comes to us from Marc Haimsohn, Senior Director of Business Development at Vyopta. Vyopta is a Cisco Solutions Partner that specializes in monitoring, reporting, and analytics in order to increase user adoption and improve ROI for your Cisco investments and collaborations spaces. Companies in the financial services...
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

Employers taking a holistic approach to healthcare coverage post-pandemic

Incorporating comprehensive healthcare strategies to a company’s overall financial picture has become increasingly important over the last year. “As a result of the pandemic, employers are looking for a holistic approach to their cost containment,” Tara Krauss, head of accidental and health for QBE North America told Insurance Business. “The rising cost and complexity of providing affordable healthcare for employees is continuing to be a fundamental challenge for employers.”
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

UBS CEO: Financial Industry Must Adopt Hybrid Work

The chief executive officer of UBS believes that the financial service industry needs to embrace hybrid work arrangements because clients — not just staff — are ready for a transition. The pandemic has caused an industry that’s typically slow or resistant to any change to act far quicker last year,...
HealthFrederick News-Post

Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux

Last year, companies around the U.S. scrambled to figure out how to shut down their offices and set up their employees for remote work as the COVID-19 virus suddenly bore down on the world. Now, in a mirror image, they are scrambling to figure out how to bring many of...
Economykingsvillerecord.com

Financial Planning Careers Offer Job Satisfaction and Flexibility

-Many of today's students are tuning in to the possibilities of a career in financial planning. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for personal financial advisors is expected to grow at a rate of 4% through 2029, in part because of the increasing numbers of baby boomers who are retiring and are more likely to seek planning advice from personal financial advisors. Additionally, the replacement of traditional pension plans with individual retirement accounts is expected to continue, meaning individuals must save and invest for their own retirement, further increasing the demand for personal financial advisors.
Economybloombergtax.com

Senior-Level Associates Are Demanding Flexible Work Arrangements

Law firm associates have bounced back after the economic uncertainty around Covid-19 almost shut down the legal industry in early 2020—and they have more leverage than ever before. The uncertainty around the economy has pretty much dissipated, as have concerns about delivering superior work product from home. Some lawyers even...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Ex-Countrywide group financial controller lands top-level post at Spicerhaart

Spicehaart has announced two top level appointments. The former Group Financial Controller for Countrywide has joined the company in the newly created role of Head of Strategic Finance. Sarah Thomson was with Countrywide for nearly eight years, following an 18-year career with accountancy firm KPMG. Commenting on her appointment, Thomson...
Public Healthfox7austin.com

Future of hybrid working after the pandemic

New statistics show that job openings are surging and more workers are quitting. Regional Manager with Robert Half Technology Thomas Vick talks about that and what employers think about how the workplace will look post pandemic.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BBVA and Alibaba Affiliate Ant Group to Work on Integration of Financial Services via DLT based Trusple

And Ant Group (Alibaba affiliate) have entered an agreement to work on the integration of financial services in their platform, Trusple. Based on blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT), this network aims “to accelerate the digital transformation and facilitate the financing of international trade operations,” with a special focus on SMBs, the announcement revealed.
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

The Future Of Collaborative Hybrid Work Environments

Steve Nicholson, Director Of Sales, North America at BenQ, recently answered three questions about trends in hybrid work environments. Nicholson highlights BenQ’s easy to use and collaborative hybrid work solutions for workspaces. Commercial Integrator: How is BenQ approaching the hybrid work trend and making the transition easier for organizations and...
EconomyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Homeowners Financial Group lands second BPTW award

As a repeat Best Places to Work honoree, Homeowners Financial Group offers a number of employee benefits that help make it an award-winning workplace. Giving back to the community is one of HFG's main corporate values; it donates time, money and supplies to multiple charities each year, while employees are given the opportunity to volunteer during work hours. A culture committee plans events and contests. And an employee recognition program includes annual awards for sales production, community involvement, culture ambassadors, top-performing operations staff and more.
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

A flexible approach to data management

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Nicholas Speece, chief federal technologist at Snowflake, joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how Snowflake is using the Data Cloud to destroy static, inflexible approaches to data management.
Workoutsweisradio.com

How Barry’s seeks to redefine group fitness in a post-pandemic era

(NEW YORK) — Amid mask mandates and social distancing of a global pandemic, Barry’s, a boutique fitness club, says it’s disrupting the industry by giving consumers access to their product in ways that didn’t exist just one year ago. But what it took to get there was a road wrought...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the cash offer for Nucleus Financial Group (UK, constituent) by James Hay Holdings Limited (non constituent) being declared wholly unconditional and with acceptances reaching in excess of 90%, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy