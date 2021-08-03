Ralph Lauren Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.