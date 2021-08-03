Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Warner Music Group Swings To Profit In Q3

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) on Tuesday turned to profit in the third quarter, helped by strong revenues and operating performance. The company's revenues rose 33 percent and beat analysts' view. The company posted third-quarter net income of $61 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net loss...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group Corp#Thomson Reuters#Wmg#Oibda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.
modernreaders.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion. ENR traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Balfour Beatty swings to profit, reinstates dividend

Interim pre-tax profit was £35m for the six months to July 2, compared with a loss of £26m a year ago as revenue edged up 1% to £4.15bn. A 3p-a-share dividend was declared, up 43% from the pre-pandemic payout for 2019. Looking ahead, the company lifted margin targets in its...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. ("Warner Music Group" or "WMG") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on WMG's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, representing an aggregate quarterly dividend of approximately $77.2 million (based on the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock). The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021.
Santa Barbara, CAStreet.Com

Sonos Stock Higher After Swing to Profit Resounds With Analysts

Sonos (SONO) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after the producer of high-end speakers reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, triggering a positive reaction from analysts. For the quarter ended July 3, the Santa Barbara, Calif., company earned 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of 52...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Australian retailer Myer expects to swing to annual profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian high-street retailer Myer Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it expected an annual profit for fiscal 2021, compared with a loss last year, despite store closures and headwinds due to the pandemic. The company forecast net profit after tax between A$47 million and A$50 million ($34.65...
Financial ReportsArkansas Business

Dillard's Swings Back to Profit in Q2

Dillard's Inc. of Little Rock on Thursday again reported improvement in quarterly profit and sales, compared to the second quarter of 2020, when stores closed or cut hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department store chain (NYSE: DDS) reported $185.7 million in profit, or $8.81 per share, compared...
Stocksinvesting.com

Sonos Soars On Revising Forecast Again As It Swings Back To Profit

Investing.com -- Sonos stock (NASDAQ:SONO) jumped 11% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the company revised its annual guidance for the second time as demand for its products brought it back to profitability. The company now sees its revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion, a growth of...
Financial ReportsShropshire Star

Profits rise for infrastructure group

Transport infrastructure firm Hill & Smith, which has its motorway has seen both revenue and profits rise in the first six months of this year. The group also includes Halesowen-based galvanising firm Joseph Ash with sites in Telford, Walsall and Bilston and Oldbury-based street lighting firm Signature. Turnover was up...
Industrywsau.com

Thyssenkrupp swings to Q3 profit, asks for time on steel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday swung to an operating profit in the third-quarter on the back of high materials prices and demand from the car sector, but cautioned the positive impact on its steel division, Europe’s second-largest, would be delayed. In the April-June period, adjusted earnings before interest and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: StoneX Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share were down 10.70% year over year to $1.67, which were in line with the estimate of $1.67. Revenue of $431,500,000 rose by 33.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of...
Inside Indiana Business

Hillenbrand Reports Q3 Profits

BATESVILLE - Batesville-based Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is reporting third quarter net income of $40 million, compared to $24 million during the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Officer Joe Raver says the company had “exceptional” cash generation due to continued momentum in the company’s industrial businesses. Its Batesville...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Applebee's parent Dine Brands swings to a profit

Dine Brands Global Inc. reported second-quarter net income totaled $28.7 million, or $1.69 per share, after a loss of $134.8 million, or $8.33 per share last year. The company said the difference was owing to $106.5 million non-cash impairment charges related to Applebee's goodwill and other intangible assets from COVID-19 last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.94 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.71. Revenue of $233.6 million more than doubled from $109.7 million last year and beat the FactSet consensus for $228.2 million. Domestic systemwide same-store sales at Applebee's rose 102.2%, while at IHOP, the rise was 120.1%. Compared with 2019, Applebee's was up 10.5% while IHOP was down 3.4%. Dine Brands stock edged up 0.2% in Thursday trading, and has rallied 32.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 17.6% for 2021 so far.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:ESE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Financial ReportsMarietta Daily Journal

Disney parks swing to a profit and Disney+ hits 116 million subscribers

Walt Disney Co. swung to a profit in the third fiscal quarter, with improved results at its key parks and products division helping the entertainment colossus beat earnings estimates on Wall Street on Thursday. Disney’s streaming business continued to grow, with Disney+ reaching 116 million subscribers during the quarter, up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy