Millvale Music Festival makes a comeback with 250 acts on 24 stages

There’s something odd about the Millvale Music Festival: It doesn’t seem to go very well in even years. Granted, it’s a small sample size along Grant Avenue. To recap: The grassroots event got off to a beautiful start in 2017 with more than 120 acts taking over the hilly, tight-knit neighborhood that houses Mr. Smalls. All set for its big expansion, the festival was packed and running smoothly in 2018 until an early afternoon thunderstorm knocked out power to about half of the stages.