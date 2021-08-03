Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Three Things You Need To Know About Google’s Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro

By Ewan Spence
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you call it a launch, a confirmation, a tease, or a spoiler, Google has confirmed a number of details around the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets. It’s almost as if Google wants us to consider the new Pixels alongside the upcoming smartphone releases before the handsets are full released.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

258K+
Followers
63K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Phone#Project Tensor#Mediatek#Ios#Axx#Ui#Android Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesWPRI

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Prepare your wallets: The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be 'expensive'

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro will be “expensive.”. The details stem from Rick Osterloh in an interview with Germany’s Der Spiegel. The Pixel 6 Pro, and vanilla Pixel 6, are expected to debut in the coming months. Google officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Hey Google, where’s the Pixel 5a?

Google confirmed the Pixel 5a all the way back in April, after rumors and leaks pointed to the phone being cancelled from the company’s planned releases. Google clapped back stating that the Pixel 5a 5G was real and would be arriving in the U.S. and Japan “later this year”. Well, here we are more than three months later without so much as an idea as to when the next Pixel is coming.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors — these are your (gorgeous) options

Google teased its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today, revealing the redesign of its flagship phones. What grabbed our attention before any of the fancy new specs were the phones' unique colorways. As revealed in a series of tweets, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come in three color variants that are unique to each model.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Everything we know so far

Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 5a 5G later this year. While the company has yet to announce it with as much pomp and circumstance as it did the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it confirmed that it would indeed be launching it around the same time as the Pixel 4a in response to a rumor regarding its cancellation.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google announces new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro details including Tensor – its very own SoC

Update: Added display and camera information and updated colors to more accurately reflect current information. In a surprise appearance, Google just revealed much more about its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. On The Keyword, the company’s Senior Vice President of hardware, Rick Osterloh, discussed its custom silicon chip, “Whitechapel” and how it would debut on the new flag flip devices later this year. Officially named “Tensor SoC” this system on a chip is basically a miniaturized and portable version of the cloud supercomputer infrastructure (TPUs) found in Google’s data centers and will be responsible for handling all of the Ai and machine learning work on the phones. This will serve to take much of the stress off of the CPU and GPU, leaving them to operate more core functionality and ultimately, making these phones faster – or so that’s the goal.
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Google’s Nest Cams and Doorbell get a refresh

Depending on how you count, Google’s announcing up to four devices today. The list includes: the Google Nest Cam battery, Google Nest Doorbell ($180, each), the $280 Google Nest Cam with floodlight and the $100 Google Nest Cam. The Nest Cams feature a design that looks a bit like they...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Google Announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones

Google finally introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones that will debut this fall. In a series of Tweets posted by Made By Google on Monday, the tech giant gave insight into the features and design of the new Pixel smartphones. The new Pixel phones will each come in three different color combos: yellow, light grey, and black for the Pixel 6 Pro, and pink, blue/yellow, and black for the Pixel 6.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Google previews the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with snazzy new design and its own System on a Chip

We thought the Google Pixel 5 went a bit mainstream, but the company’s going for something novel with its successor. The final device and specs won’t be revealed until this autumn, but Google today provided tantalising insight into the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (£TBC). First up, there’s an eye-catching new design. The new camera hardware can’t be stuffed inside the traditional camera bump square, and so there’s an entire bar across the back, making the phone look like a cartoon robot ninja from the future. The Pro phones get typical upmarket (read: boring) colours – grey; gold; silver – for their polished aluminium frames, but the standard 6 gets a splash of colour that looks lovely. But it’s what’s inside that counts. Google says it’s slammed into computing limitations with existing silicon, and so the company’s made its own to beef up its ambitions in AI, machine learning and hardware security. Whether these new Pixels with Google Tensor inside will knock the industry for six, we’ll have to wait and see – but our sixth sense suggests it just might.
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones Debut, Powered by Custom Tensor Chipset

Google quietly debuted their new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, both of which will be offered in three different colors. The biggest change? They are powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset rather than a Qualcomm processor. Other features include a 6.4-inch Flat FHD OLED 90Hz display (Base) / 6.7-inch Curved QHD OLED 120Hz display (Pro), a dual (Base) / triple (Pro) rear camera setup and all-day battery life. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro: Which are You Leaning Towards?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When it comes to Google Pixel phones, because Google typically releases two almost-identical phones that only differ in size, I often gravitate towards the smaller of the two. You know, because giant whale phones are kind of a pain in the ass to use. However, with the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google isn’t exactly giving us that same set of size options.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's availability details confirmed

"Apple did it because they wanted full control as they make everything else themselves&qu... Not a apne user here. But Apple actually makes there SOCs themselves. TSMC makes the silicon wafers only. Silicon wafers are drawing sheets upon which chips are drawn over by Apple. Rating0 |. A. Anonymous 2.0.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use AI everywhere

Smartphone launch season is typically in the fall, but Google has unexpectedly early news to share today. The company just announced that not only is the Pixel 6 coming this fall, but it’ll feature the very first system-on-chip designed by Google. The chip is called Tensor and it leverages the company’s AI expertise to enable more powerful and better integrated machine learning on devices. At a demo event to show off Tensor’s prowess, I was able to check out the Pixel 6 with the company’s chief of hardware Rick Osterloh. I wasn’t allowed to take pictures or video, and Google hasn’t shared all of the phones’ specs, but I can tell you about a few new features.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official

Given the release schedule that Google normally keeps and the volume of leaks, it shouldn’t surprise anyone we’re getting a new Pixel. Two to be more accurate, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are both set for release soon. What this has prompted is a release of a pile of information from Google about the devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy