IIROC Trading Halt - BEP.PR.I

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

