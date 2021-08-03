IIROC Trading Halt - BEP.PR.I

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the QTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of WHGOF. The OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX") is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade and is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.