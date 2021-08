Deloitte Cyber has partnered up with HGC Group to provide a holistic solution to protect Hong Kong companies from cyber risks during digital era. Rapid digitization has led to faster development and release of products, enabling an increase in customer engagement for business growth and innovation to drive business process transformation. However, it has also brought a host of data privacy risks, and opened up opportunities for cyber criminals to strike as organisations rush to meet customer demands. Companies of all sizes have been impacted by these trends yet not all have the resource and scale to protect themselves.