NEW YORK CITY—When my longtime friends Mike Stroud and Agustin White from the band Kunzite asked me to create the music video for their single “Frosty,” I was in Oaxaca, Mexico. Listening to “Frosty” at the beach made me realize that the song was flowing nicely with the surfers and skaters I was surrounded by. Agustin’s partner and co-producer on the project, Mea Woodruff, had the same thought. Woodruff is from southern California and is friends with many talented female surfers and skaters, including GRLSWIRL, a women-founded inclusive skate collective empowering people around the world through skate.