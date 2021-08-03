Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

CBDCs: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

By Guest Author
crunchbase.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upward climb in global popularity of decentralized currencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin has inspired central banks to create their own digital versions of existing fiat currencies, known as central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs for short. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily. The People’s Bank of China has already dipped...

news.crunchbase.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Ugly#The Crunchbase Daily#Digital Yuan#The Bank Of Korea#Cbdc#Asian#Bank Of Canada#Canadians#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Central Bank Digital Currency

The most popular phrase we’ve heard recently is a cryptocurrency, and central banks are concerned about how digital currencies may influence their country's economies. Mr.T. Rabi Sankar, the RBI’s Deputy Governor, in the recent webinar spoke on the grounds for establishing a digital rupee and the potential systemic dangers that such a currency may bring. Several Central banks, notably the United States, the European Union, and China, have been working diligently in recent years to issue their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Bahamas introduced the world’s debut CBDC in October 2020. Digital currencies are gaining popularity by the day, and nations such as Ecuador, Tunisia, Senegal, Sweden, Estonia, China, Russia, Japan, Venezuela, and Israel have introduced or planning to introduce digital currencies. The central bank of china also tested their digital yuan- the programmable money, Beijing has introduced expiration dates to spend it quickly.
Currenciesthekatynews.com

Bitcoin: The Emerging Asset’s Institutional Permeation

How Do Bitcoins Operate and What Are They? Digital currencies are virtual monetary standards with no actual structure that works on a shared premise without a focal position like the Federal Reserve. They are advanced in that dissimilar to the US dollar, they have no actual frame and don’t have a focal storehouse. The decentralized idea of digital forms of money expects PCs to utilize cryptography, an electronic encoding, and translating of data, to confirm […]
Marketsfa-mag.com

JPMorgan Pitching Bitcoin Fund To Wealthy Clients, CoinDesk Says

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is pitching a bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, according to CoinDesk. The firm is offering customers of JPMorgan Private Bank a passively managed fund in partnership with NYDIG, CoinDesk said, citing two people familiar with the matter. It doesn’t yet have any investments from clients, but the bank held a call with advisors recently, the people told CoinDesk. NYDIG is a bitcoin-focused institutional-grade platform for secure custody, execution, asset management and more, and is a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, an alternative asset manager.
CurrenciesFinancial Times

How the Fed’s digital currency could displace crypto

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Digital currencies news. When the Federal Reserve holds its Jackson Hole meeting later this month, economists will need to discuss one big experiment: can Fed officials prepare markets for a “taper” of loose monetary policy, without sparking a shock?
Businessfa-mag.com

Are Central Banks To Blame For Rising Inequality?

Judging by the number of times phrases such as “equitable growth” and “the distributional footprint of monetary policy” appear in central bankers’ speeches nowadays, it is clear that monetary policymakers are feeling the heat as concerns about the rise of inequality continue to grow. But is monetary policy to blame for this problem, and is it really the right tool for redistributing income?
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
Economytearsheet.co

New CBDC report highlights potential opportunities and challenges of introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency in the U.S.

Around the world, central banks in countries such as China, Sweden, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland have started researching, experimenting with, and testing the launch of Central Bank Digital Currencies, which are the digital equivalent of central bank-issued paper currencies. Although CBDCs use the same general principles and technology as cryptocurrencies, there’s one crucial difference. While digital tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether are decentralized with no central entity in charge, CBDCs are centralized in that central banks can control certain aspects such as their supply, as well as who gets access to their blockchain network.
BusinessTraverse City Record-Eagle

Matt McCauley: The good, the bad and inflation

The good is pretty straightforward: We appear to be winning the war on COVID-19. Of course, we have not won, but cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down considerably from this winter. All of us should be so thankful for this welcome development and, hopefully, continued trend. The bad is there...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Businesscrunchbase.com

The Big Five Are Buying Far Fewer Startups This Year

The five most valuable American technology companies have enough money to buy any startup at virtually any price. But although they have the means, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook have not been especially acquisitive this year. Among them, the companies have made just 12 disclosed purchases of private, venture-backed...
Small Businessaba.com

ABA Data Bank: Non-employer Firms Were Most Likely to Seek PPP Funding at Banks

Non-employer firms—those without full-time or part-time employees on payroll—that sought Paycheck Protection Program funding most frequently did so from large or small banks over online lenders, credit unions, or nonbank finance companies, according to findings from the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey’s non-employer report released earlier this week. As...
U.S. Politicsbeincrypto.com

Federal Reserve Governor ‘Highly Skeptical’ of Digital Dollar

While countries in the rest of the world progress on their central bank digital currency (CBDC) programs, the United States continues to drag its feet. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has stated that he is “highly skeptical” that the country needs to develop its own central bank digital currency (CBDC).
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

Consumer Credit Jumps in June, Fed Says

Consumers took on more debt in June, pushing revolving credit balances higher, the Federal Reserve said Friday in its latest consumer credit report. Consisting mostly of credit card debt, revolving credit balances climbed $17.8 billion to $992.2 billion, an annual rate of 22%. As the economic recovery picks up, consumers...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Why (And How) You Can Mine Bitcoin At Home

This article focuses on establishing a timeline of recent mining-related events, the economics of mining at home for the average U.S. resident, some speculation on the economical future limits and some steps you can take to start mining non-KYC bitcoin at home. If you're familiar with my other work, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy