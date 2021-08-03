Did Republican Leader's Selfie Mock the Death of Girl Killed by Police?

Colorado Republican Committee vice chair Priscilla Rahn's July 18 selfie has stirred controversy. August 2 marked the official end of the second annual Black Love Mural Festival, an event co-sponsored by the City of Denver and organized by Rob the Art Museum that showcases works by Black artists. This year's collection will remain on display in Civic Center Park through the rest of this week; a highlight is the mural by artist and tattooist Thyris celebrating the life and mourning the death of Ma'Khia Bryant, a sixteen-year-old who was killed by police in Columbus, Ohio, on April 21.