Morning Docket: 08.03.21

Citation Giving Notice of Petition to Expand the Powers of a Guardian. RESPONDENT Incapacitated Person/Protected Person To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Jill Ross of Roxbury, MA in the above captioned matter requesting that the court Expand the powers of a Guardian of the Respondent. The petition asks the court to make a determination that the powers of a Guardian and/or Conservator should be expanded, modified, or limited since the time of the appointment. The original petition is on file with the court. You have the right to object to this proceeding. If you wish to do so, you or your attorney must file a written appearance and objection at this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. on the return date of 08/26/2021. This day is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline date by which you have to file the written appearance if you object to the petition. If you fail to file the written appearance by the return date, action may be taken in this matter without further notice to you. In addition to filing the written appearance, you or your attorney must file a written affidavit stating the specific facts and grounds of your objection within 30 days after the return date.