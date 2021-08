WASHINGTON (7News) — If you are thinking about traveling internationally, grab your passport and check the expiration date. If it's getting close, 7 News On Your Side recommends you start the renewal process now because it's going to take a while. If you were age 16 or older when your passport was issued, your passport is valid for 10 years. If you were under 16 when your passport was issued, your passport is valid for five years.