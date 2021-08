The effects of a national bus driver shortage will be felt in Volusia County this year, if ridership returns to pre-COVID levels like district officials anticipate. Ridership was down in the district last year due to the pandemic and the increase in remote learning, so when drivers resigned or retired, operations were able to continue smoothly. Now, with remote learning no longer an option, ridership is expected to bounce back. That's where the issue will lie for Volusia County schools.