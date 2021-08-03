Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mets Morning News: Marlins have a grand time against Mets in Miami

By Vasilis Drimalitis
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets dropped their series opener to the Marlins 6-3 down at loanDepot Park. Lewis Brinson hit a grand slam with no outs in the first, and that was pretty much sealed the Mets’ fate. Tylor Megill recovered to pitch five while giving up five runs. The Mets battled back with two runs in the second, and Pete Alonso hit a solo homer in the third, but that was as close as they would get. The Marlins added an insurance run in the eighth against Trevor May, which put the game out of reach. Javier Báez appeared to hurt himself at one point, but luckily he was able to stay in the game.

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Homer
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Braves#Diamondbacks#Mets Morning News#Daily News#Mlb Com#Newsday#Ny Post#Era#Triple A#Covid#Cbs Sports#Mlb Draft#Phillies#American League#Nl#Al Pitchers#Orioles#Yankees#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Report: Max Scherzer Would Reject Trade To Nats Rival

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is the biggest name on the trade block ahead of Friday’s deadline. It’s starting to look more and more like he’ll be shipped elsewhere for the second half of the season. It’s no surprise the Nationals are willing to part with Scherzer. They’re 8.5 games...
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBNew York Post

Javier Baez almost has first altercation as a Met

Javier Baez homered in his first game as a Met and he nearly had his first altercation with them in his fourth game. After flying out to right field to end the top of the eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins, Baez took his helmet off and made an aggressive move toward the mound. Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and a few Mets players stepped in front of Baez, who appeared to be angry with reliever Richard Bleier.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Syndergaard Throws Off Mound, ‘Big Chance’ Carrasco Debuts Friday

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided an update on tow of his injured starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard while speaking with the media pregame on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field. Carrasco, who has been working his way back from a hamstring injury, threw a side session at...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom needs to be shutdown for 2021

It would be fair to say that the New York Mets are atop the National League East due to Jacob deGrom. He had been in the midst of a historic season before his latest arm concerns led to his most recent stint on the Injured List. Clearly, the Mets need him back if they are going to solidify their hold atop the division.
MLBMLB

Notes: Díaz, Syndergaard, Nimmo, McNeil

MIAMI -- It’s all hands on deck for the Mets in their stretch run for the postseason. That’s why it’s imperative to get closer Edwin Díaz back to the club from the paternity list as soon as possible. But the new daddy has more important things on his mind right...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Morning News: Hill and Megill chill rotation ills

The Mets got their weekend series against the Blue Jays started with a 3-0 victory. Tylor Megill started for the Amazins and was again very effective, pitching six shutout innings against the powerhouse Toronto lineup. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso hit two homers—his second of which went 450 feet into the second decker in left-center field—to score all of the Mets’ runs, and Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz combined for three shutout innings to secure the victory. Also, there was a horse.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

New York Mets to visit the Miami Marlins

New York Mets (55-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (44-61, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +128, Mets -150; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head...
MLBwcn247.com

Brinson's 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 6-3. Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins, who ended a four-game losing streak after dropping all three games at home to the New York Yankees over the weekend. Brinson drove a fastball from Tylor Megill into the Mets bullpen in right-center for his fourth homer of the season, and the 4-0 lead matched Miami’s run total from the entire series against the Yankees.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Eighteen in seventeen

The Mets did not play a baseball game yesterday. But that’s okay! They are scheduled to play eighteen baseball games in the next seventeen days. The first of those eighteen starts tonight in Queens against the Blue Jays, where Tylor Megill will go up against old friend Steven Matz, who the Mets traded to Toronto this past offseason.
MLBBirmingham Star

Floundering Mets try to reel in win against Marlins

The New York Mets, whose months-long lead in the National League East has shrunk to 2 1/2 games, are set to face the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. New York lost the opener of the four-game series 6-3 on Monday. The Mets, who have dropped two games in a row, are just 8-10 since the All-Starbreak.
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Splitsville

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves yesterday, as they were shut out in the first game and did the shutting out in the second game. In Game 1, Marcus Stroman allowed runs in the third and fourth, and that was more than enough for Kyle Muller, who didn’t allow a run against New York over five to earn his second career win. The Mets’ bats, tasked with facing 3 left-handed pitchers in the contest, came up empty. In the second game, the Mets opened with Aaron Loup and used six different relievers for the combined shutout. The Mets couldn’t do anything against Bryse Wilson, but finally broke through in the fifth against Luke Jackson. Brandon Nimmo had a one-out single, and Jeff McNeil drove him home with a double for the game’s lone run.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets place Edwin Diaz on Paternity List

The Mets placed closer Edwin Diaz on the Paternity List prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins in Miami. Speaking before the game, manager Luis Rojas suggested during an appearance on Carton & Roberts on WFAN that it was unlikely Diaz would be back in time for Thursday’s 12:10 p.m. game against the Marlins but didn’t rule it out.
MLBWTOP

Mets to face Marlins on the road

New York Mets (55-50, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (45-61, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +150, Mets -170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Morning News: The Mets went to Jerad, and it did not go well

The Mets lost a game on Tuesday night they had no chance of ever winning after sending out Jerad Eickhoff to face the Braves in an important divisional game. Eickhoff pitched poorly, and the game was over very early on. The Mets have expressed concerns with the medicals of their...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mountain Men

The man they call Dick Mountain made his Mets debut, earning a no decision, as Pete Alonso homered and Jeff McNeil’s two-run double made the difference in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Faith and Fear in Flushing, Daily News,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets look to get out of 'little rut' against Marlins

No team in the majors has spent more time in first place this year than the New York Mets. But that may change unless the Mets get going soon, starting Wednesday night against the host Miami Marlins. The Marlins, last in the National League East, have won the first two...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets drop series opener to Marlins

Coming off a fairly depressing weekend, the Mets began a four-game series in Miami, of all places, as they attempted to bounce back on Monday night. The result was, pretty unsurprisingly, a poor one. The Mets didn’t score in the top of the first, but the Marlins loaded the bases...
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets pick up thrilling victory over the Braves, clock is ticking on the trade deadline

The Mets needed a win after suffering a blowout loss the previous night, and despite some tense moments, they managed to pull off a 2-1 win. After a clutch pinch-hit home run by Brandon Drury, the bullpen had a tough time closing it out. First, Jeurys Familia squashed a rally in the eighth after Aaron Loup struggled. Then, Michael Conforto threw out a runner at home in the ninth when Edwin Díaz was not at his best. Even with those tense moments the Mets picked up the victory and look to close out the series with Taijuan Walker on the mound.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Lewis Brinson grand slam buries NY Mets in loss to lowly Marlins

MIAMI — As the ball, thrown by Tylor Megill and smoked by Lewis Brinson, left loanDepot park for a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning, the Mets found themselves in an immediate hole. They had time to recover because it was still early, but their current offensive state did not inspire much confidence in the idea of a comeback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy