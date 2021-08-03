Mets Morning News: Marlins have a grand time against Mets in Miami
The Mets dropped their series opener to the Marlins 6-3 down at loanDepot Park. Lewis Brinson hit a grand slam with no outs in the first, and that was pretty much sealed the Mets’ fate. Tylor Megill recovered to pitch five while giving up five runs. The Mets battled back with two runs in the second, and Pete Alonso hit a solo homer in the third, but that was as close as they would get. The Marlins added an insurance run in the eighth against Trevor May, which put the game out of reach. Javier Báez appeared to hurt himself at one point, but luckily he was able to stay in the game.www.amazinavenue.com
