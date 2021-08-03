Mets Morning News: Marlins have a grand time against Mets in Miami

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves yesterday, as they were shut out in the first game and did the shutting out in the second game. In Game 1, Marcus Stroman allowed runs in the third and fourth, and that was more than enough for Kyle Muller, who didn’t allow a run against New York over five to earn his second career win. The Mets’ bats, tasked with facing 3 left-handed pitchers in the contest, came up empty. In the second game, the Mets opened with Aaron Loup and used six different relievers for the combined shutout. The Mets couldn’t do anything against Bryse Wilson, but finally broke through in the fifth against Luke Jackson. Brandon Nimmo had a one-out single, and Jeff McNeil drove him home with a double for the game’s lone run.