Detroit Lions activate Austin Bryant from Physically Unable to Perform list

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced on Tuesday morning that edge defender Austin Bryant has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and will be active for practice immediately. Bryant, the Lions’ fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has missed a lot of playing time...

