Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

BP shares climb after payout boost, energising transition

By Ron Bousso
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rstgp_0bGDAMa700

LONDON (Reuters) - BP boosted its dividend and share buybacks on Tuesday, sending its shares up by over 5%, after beating expectations with a $2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand.

The strong results, underpinned by higher sales at petrol stations, went some way towards easing investors’ concerns over BP’s plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy to combat climate change.

The 4% dividend increase coupled with a $1.4 billion share repurchase over the next three months drove BP shares 5.6% higher by 1130 GMT, exceeding peers Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies, which were up by over 2%.

Tuesday’s announcement brings BP’s total shareholder payouts in 2021 to around 4.4 billion pounds ($6.13 billion), representing more than 7% of its market capitalisation, said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

BP, which plans to reduce its oil output by 40% or 1 million barrels per day by 2030, generated surplus cash of $2.4 billion in the first half of the year.

“Investors must now weigh up whether that return offers more than compensation for the risks associated with owning BP’s stock, as the company tries to maximise the value of its existing hydrocarbon assets... while investing in renewables,” Mould said.

Rivals, including Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron, also boosted shareholder returns last week, reflecting a recovery from the impact of the pandemic on energy demand.

BP increased its dividend to 5.46 cents after it was halved to 5.25 cents in July 2020 for the first time in a decade.

(GRAPHIC: BP's dividend - )

The company is repurchasing shares after in April announcing a $500 million buyback plan to offset dilution from an employee share distribution programme.

Chief Executive Bernard Looney said stronger performance and an improving outlook would allow the company to press ahead with a shift to cleaner energy.

“The strengthening of the balance sheet and the excess cash flow allow us to prosecute our agenda around the energy transition,” Looney told Reuters.

BP expects global oil demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022.

Its underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $2.8 billion in the second quarter, beating the $2.15 billion expected by analysts.

That was up from $2.63 billion in the first quarter and marked a rebound from a loss of $6.68 billion a year earlier.

The results were also buoyed by stronger demand for fuel, including aviation fuel, and higher profit margins at convenience stores in BP’s petrol stations, it said.

BP’s net debt fell dropped to $32.7 billion from $40.1 billion.

(GRAPHIC: BP's profits - )

STRONGER OUTLOOK

BP said it has increased its price forecast for benchmark Brent crude oil to 2030 to reflect expected supply constraints, while also lowering its longer-term price forecast because it expects an acceleration in the transition to renewable energy.

As a result, the company increased the pre-tax value of its assets by $3 billion, following writedowns of more than $17 billion last year.

The company said at an oil price of $60 a barrel, it expects to be able to buy $1 billion in shares and boost its dividend by 4% annually through 2025.

Brent oil prices rose in the second quarter to an average of $69 a barrel from $61 in the previous quarter and from $29.56 a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7177 pounds)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Energy Transition#Renewable Energy#Royal Dutch Shell#Bp#Totalenergies#Aj Bell#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BofA Says Aramco Dividend Is Not Enough

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to Bank of America. “A dividend increase is needed to stay competitive,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian said in a research note,...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Exxon Mobil Plans To Bring Down Carbon Emissions To Zero By 2050

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas company Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is reportedly planning to pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. According to reports, the discussions are taking place as the company is considering its future actions and plans. These deliberations are taking place two months after company shareholders replaced three directors with candidates that had been proposed by a new hedge fund. The hedge fund has been exerting pressure to improve returns and do more to become less carbon-dependent.
Financial Reportsmining.com

Glencore to return $2.8bn to shareholders in 2021

Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders in 2021 after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company joins rivals Rio Tinto and Anglo American in declaring bonanza payouts after...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 slips as energy, banking stocks weigh

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by heavyweight energy and banking stocks, with investors weighing the effects of inflation growth and a rise in global cases of COVID-19. The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2%, but the index was set to post its third straight weekly gain on support from strong corporate earnings.
StocksLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-SBM Offshore's shares gain on surprise share buyback

(Adds details from call, analysts' comments) buyback programme on Thursday as the oil and gas services. company reported better than expected first-half core earnings,. sending its shares up more than 6%. The group posted first-half earnings before interest, tax,. depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 4% at $501 million,. slightly beating...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Financial stocks lift London's FTSE 100; Taylor Wimpey jumps

Aug 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight financial stocks and strong corporate earnings updates, although investors' mood remained cautious over rising COVID-19 infections and risks of higher inflation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) inched up 0.2%, helped by financial stocks (.FTNMX303010) which gained...
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude

GEORGETOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guyana received bids from 15. different companies aiming to market the government's share of. the crude produced off the South American country's coast,. according to Guyana's National Procurement and Tender Board. Administration website on Wednesday. The government re-launched the search last month after a. previous...
IndustryBirmingham Star

Glencore cashes in on commodities boom with record profit

Glencore is cashing in on high prices due to the commodity boom, and this could dramatically increase returns to shareholders. However, its payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which last week announced a combined $13.2 billion in shareholder returns. Miners benefitted from surging prices...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Savills in the black; CMC Markets goes ex-div

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.5% at 23,468.27 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Savills racked up healthy gains after the estate agent lifted annual guidance and reported a rise in first-half profits on the back of a booming UK property market. Outsourcing and energy services company Mitie was on the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cash flow moves higher for Petrobras

The Brazilian company said 2021 is a year of transition and most of its cash would be used to pay off debt. Brazilian energy company Petrobras said August 5 that free cash flow during the second quarter jumped some 70% sequentially, though it added that cash would be used to pay down debt.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks higher even as private sector growth slows

(Sharecast News) - London stocks managed a positive finish on Wednesday, underpinned by solid results from Legal & General and Taylor Wimpey, as investors digested the latest reading on the UK services sector. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.26% at 7,123.86, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.25%...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

EOG Resources (EOG) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Crude Prices

EOG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 and improving from the year-ago loss of 23 cents. Total revenues for the reported quarter increased to $4,139 million from the year-ago figure of $1,103 million. Also, the top line...
Financial ReportsNBC Connecticut

Oil Giant BP Ups Dividend and Confirms Share Buybacks as It Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

LONDON — Oil and gas giant BP beat second-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday, while expanding its dividend and share buyback program. The U.K.-based energy major said it will buy back $1.4 billion of its own shares in the third quarter on the back of a $2.4 billion cash surplus accrued in the first half of the year. It also increased its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share, having halved it to 5.25 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Independent

BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

BP has unveiled a dividend hike and more share buybacks, with plans for further hefty investor payouts after rising oil prices saw it swing to a half-year profit. The oil giant posted replacement cost profits of 5.7 billion US dollars (£4.1 billion) for six months to June 30 against eye-watering losses of 18.3 billion US dollars (£13.2 billion) a year ago, thanks to a sharp recovery in the cost of crude.

Comments / 0

Community Policy