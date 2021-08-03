Cancel
Markets

Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -China's Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding Ltd missed analyst estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business was hurt by rising competition from smaller players such as JD (NASDAQ:JD).Com Inc and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Inc. Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the United States,...

Daniel Zhang
Alibaba
China
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This E-Commerce Growth Stock Surged 17.5% on Friday

Carparts.com generated record sales in its second quarter. The auto parts online retailer is aggressively expanding capacity to meet demand. Management is confident of growing revenue manifold in coming years. What happened. Shares of Carparts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) rocketed upward by 17.5% on Friday. After a stupendous first quarter, the auto-parts e-commerce...
Financial ReportsForexTV.com

Canopy Growth revenue falls short of estimates

Canopy Growth Corp. shares rose 0.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the Canadian cannabis company posted a profit for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to noncash fair value changes in some of its holdings of more than C$600 million ($479.9 million). The company posted net income of C$392.4 million, or 84 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after a loss of C$108.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Earnings were boosted by other income that totaled C$581 million, primarily due to non-cash fair value changes of $601 million. Revenue net of excise taxes came to C$136 million, up 23% from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 23 cents a share and revenue of C$151 million. “While we’re encouraged by regulatory advancement in the U.S., Canopy is not waiting as we continue to scale our business on both sides of the border with an exciting product pipeline planned for the coming quarters,” Chief Executive David Klein said in a statement. Revenue was driven by double-digit growth in Canadian cannabis and other consumer products, which offset a decline in international sales. The company said CBD business in the U.S., led by the Martha Stewart line, continued to built momentum. The company is still aiming for positive adjusted EBTIDA by the end of fiscal 2022, driven by higher revenue, cost savings and improved price/mix. Shares have fallen 22% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 21% and the S&P 500 has gained 18%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Stericycle Earnings Miss Estimates, But Revenue Above View

(RTTNews) - Medical waste management company Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) on Friday reported net income of $29.3 million, or $0.32 per share in the second quarter compared with net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, earnings of $0.67 per share...
Marketsinvesting.com

TikTok, Etsy, Amazon and Other Market Updates

US markets enjoyed a strong trading day yesterday, with a healthy rebound from travel, technology and financial services companies. Both the Nasdaq and S&P500 finished the session at fresh new highs. The broad index notched its 43rd record close of the year, while the Nasdaq reached its 27th record in 2021.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Alibaba warns of higher taxes as China crackdown widens

(Aug 6): Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has warned investors that years-long government tax breaks for the internet industry will start to dwindle, adding billions of dollars in costs for China’s largest corporations as Beijing extends its campaign to rein in the sector. China’s No.1 e-commerce company told some investors during...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Canopy Growth Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q1

Investing.com - Canopy Growth reported first quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Friday and revenue that fell short of forecasts. The firm reported earnings per share of C$0.84 on revenue of C$136.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com forecast EPS of C$-0.2544 on revenue of C$152.57M. . Canopy Growth shares lost...
Financial ReportsZDNet

Wayfair's Q2 earnings top estimates, revenue growth slows following pandemic surge

Online retail giant Wayfair delivered mixed second quarter results on Thursday, with revenue slightly missing estimates as the pandemic-induced home spending spree begins to wind down. Wayfair said second quarter revenue was $3.9 billion, down 10.4% from a year ago, with net income of $130 million, or $1.14 a share. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.89 a share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alibaba (BABA) Tops Q1 EPS by 33c, Revenue Misses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) reported Q1 EPS of $2.57, $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.87 billion versus the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion.
Financial ReportsFast Casual

Noodles and Co Q2 revenues jump, still miss estimates

Although Noodles & Co reported a 57% increase in Q2 revenue to $125.6 million, the Colorado-based chain posted quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. That's good good news, however, when compared to last year's loss of 18 cents per share. "We...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Can Cloud Momentum Propel Alibaba's (BABA) Q1 Earnings?

BABA - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, which are set to release on Aug 3, are expected to reflect the solid momentum across its cloud computing segment. The segment has turned out to be one of the key contributors to the company’s overall top-line growth. In the last reported quarter, revenues from the cloud computing segment increased 37% from the prior-year period to RMB 16.8 billion ($2.56 billion), accounting for 9% of the total revenues.
Financial ReportsReporterHerald.com

Woodward posts improved, revenue, profits, but misses estimates

Woodward Inc. recorded revenue of $557 million for the third quarter of its fiscal year, up 6.3% from $524 million for the same period a year ago. The Fort Collins-based manufacturer of controls for the aerospace, industrial and defense markets posted net income of $49 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $31 million, or 61 cents per share, for the third quarter the prior year. The figures have been adjusted for non-recurring items.
StocksZacks.com

Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates: ETFs in Focus

BABA - Free Report) disappointed investors with its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the opening bell on Aug 3. The company missed revenue estimates for the first time in more than two years but outpaced earnings estimates. Earnings of $2.57 per ADS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.31 Million

Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post sales of $116.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alibaba Group Holding. The company has an average price target of $284.8 with a high of $338.00 and a low of $192.00.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

China e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) reported mixed results for its June quarter early Tuesday. Alibaba stock fell slightly. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 a share on revenue of $31.87 billion. Analysts expected Alibaba to report earnings of $2.22 on revenue of $32.4 billion, according to FactSet. Alibaba stock...
MarketsSeekingalpha.com

Alibaba: Navigating The Never-Ending Regulatory Backdrop

Alibaba is undoubtedly one of the best Chinese stocks to own with a fantastic business model. It is also rather evident how cheap the stock has become after multiple bouts of volatility and selloffs. You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Alibaba Misses On Q2 Revenue Despite Clocking 1.18B Global Annual Active Customers; Raises Stock Buyback To $15B

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $31.87 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $32.54 billion. Financials: Robust revenue growth of the China commerce retail business drove the numbers, including the Oct. 2020 consolidation of Sun Art and the revenue growth of Cainiao logistics services and international commerce retail businesses.

