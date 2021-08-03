New Type S to conclude Honda NSX production

Those with good memories may recall that this isn't the first time the classifieds have been plundered for a Honda Accord Type R. We featured one in 2018; back then, a low mileage (46k), lovingly cared for example was £6,700. And you can guess what the comments were like... "Talk about Honda tax. £6,700, really?" read the first; "Great car, but £6,700 is silly money IMO" went the second; "Agreed, that is crazy money" was the fifth - and so on, and so forth...