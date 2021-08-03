Cancel
New Type S to conclude Honda NSX production

Pistonheads
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough most people will associate Type S Hondas with those who can't afford a Civic Type R, it has a special significance for anyone raised on Gran Turismo. Because for those kids, a Type S Honda ought to be an NSX; not as vaunted as the Type R, sure, but another forbidden fruit of the Japanese Domestic Market that looked super cool to impressionable UK gamers. It was no more powerful than standard, but it was lighter, with carbon-Kevlar Recaro seats, no power steering, a lighter battery, a Momo steering wheel and gorgeous BBS alloy wheels. Rare and expensive, the original NSX Type S was a JDM gem.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Nsx#Gran Turismo#Japanese#Nsx Type S#Jdm#The Type S
