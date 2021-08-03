Chase Ultimate Rewards® Adds Air Canada Aeroplan Loyalty Program to its Lineup of Point Transfer Partners
Chase and Air Canada also announce an exclusive waitlist bonus for the soon to launch Aeroplan U.S. Credit Card. WILMINGTON, Del. and MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Chase, the largest U.S. co-brand card issuer and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, are giving eligible credit cardmembers with Ultimate Rewards a new option to use their points with the addition of Aeroplan as the latest Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partner.markets.businessinsider.com
