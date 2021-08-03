Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chase Ultimate Rewards® Adds Air Canada Aeroplan Loyalty Program to its Lineup of Point Transfer Partners

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

Chase and Air Canada also announce an exclusive waitlist bonus for the soon to launch Aeroplan U.S. Credit Card. WILMINGTON, Del. and MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Chase, the largest U.S. co-brand card issuer and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, are giving eligible credit cardmembers with Ultimate Rewards a new option to use their points with the addition of Aeroplan as the latest Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partner.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Air Transportation#Loyalty Programs#Chase Ultimate Rewards#Aeroplan U S Credit Card#Cnw#Star Alliance#Loyalty Solutions#Air Canada#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Ink Business Preferredsm#Aeroplan Family Sharing#Aeroplan Credit Card#Amazon Com#Chase Com#Ultimaterewards#Air Canada Air Canada#Skytrax#Global Traveler#Best Airline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

Curve Card Coming To The U.S. – You Can Join The Waitlist Now

Curve Card Coming To The U.S. – You Can Join The Waitlist Now. Curve card is coming to the U.S., though there’s no specific launch date as of yet. That being said, you can join the waitlist for Curve. This makes you eligible for a bonus if/when it launches. Plus, there’s no obligation later on—again, joining the waitlist does not require you to eventually get the Curve card product if you change your mind.
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Turkish Airlines Promo: Elite Miles For Award Flights

Turkish Airlines is running an intriguing promotion, though it will be of limited use to most. For a limited time, the Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles program is offering elite status miles when you book award tickets:. This is valid for tickets issued between August 16 and September 15, 2021, and for...
Economytravelupdate.com

Aeroplan and LCBO announce new partnership, earn and redeem Aeroplan points

Aeroplan and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), an Ontario government enterprise responsible for the retail and wholesale of wine, beer, and spirits, have announced a multi-year agreement allowing Aeroplan members to earn points when shopping at LCBO stores across Ontario, Canada. The new partnership is expected to launch in late 2021.
Economygodsavethepoints.com

Points Or Perks? How Credit Cards Are Changing Benefits Of Hotel Loyalty

There’s a clear trend emerging in the US credit card market, which in many ways is extremely good news for most customers. More points!. For travelers who’ve invested massive time and effort into hotel loyalty programs, the joy of “more” points, is a bit tainted though, since it means potentially losing out on other things, like hotel stay perks.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Chase overhauls Sapphire cards, adds new benefits and rewards

The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cards have received updated rewards structures and additional benefits – all at the same annual fees. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
IndustryAviation Week

Air Canada Shares Plans For Fully Restoring Its International Network

Not to be deterred by the COVID-19 border restrictions that essentially shut down Air Canada’s international network for more than a year, the flag-carrier is planning to fully rebuild international flying and retake its place among the world’s elite global airlines. “Our international network is... Subscription Required. Air Canada Shares...
Lifestylepointswithacrew.com

4 Things You Can Do With 100,000 Ultimate Rewards Points

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Lifestylemagicofmiles.com

How to Stay 1 Night at a Hyatt and get a Free Virgin America Flight

Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I love taking flights on Virgin America. Their purple mood lighting, the meals, the super-soft seats and fun flight...
Travelinsideflyer.com

Earn up to 5,000 Status Miles from Turkish Airlines, Just For Booking Award Tickets

Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles has launched an interesting promotion where members can earn status miles while redeeming their miles on award flights…. You can earn 5% of the redeemed miles in the form of status miles, with a maximum of 5,000 status miles. i.e. if you redeem 100,000 miles on award flights, you will earn 5,000 status miles.
EconomyPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Denim Brands Bank on Customer Loyalty Programs

Though Gen Z and millennials are more likely to support businesses whose values align with their own, a survey from business data platform Statista showed that a large majority these generations consider themselves brand-conscious people. Of the respondents, 60 percent of millennials said they stick to brands they liked, compared to 40 percent of Gen Z who said the same. Covid-19, however, triggered a shift in consumer sentiment that rattled fashion brands around the world. An October 2020 McKinsey & Company report found that 35 percent of U.S. consumers have tried a new brand since beginning of the pandemic, and 77...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches Subscription-Based Loyalty Program for Global Seller Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the launch of Seller Plus, a subscription based loyalty program for freelancers. For $29 a month, freelancers who subscribe to the program can access a suite of benefits that include a dedicated success manager, faster payment clearance, growth program priority, priority support, advanced analytics and customer engagement tools, as well as exclusive events and educational content.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Perks And Rewards Push Debit Card Usage, Loyalty Higher

Debit cards have proven to be the most popular payment method among United States consumers, especially within the last year as they sought to improve visibility into their finances. As financial institutions (FIs) seek to maintain those debit cardholders and gain an edge in attracting more, many are offering debit rewards including cash back, discounts and other perks.
TravelTravelPulse

Allegiant Launches New Loyalty Program for Leisure Travelers

Allegiant Air has introduced Allways Rewards, a non-credit card loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers. The new program is free to enroll in and will allow customers to earn and redeem points for flights, lodging and rental cars without restrictions, blackout dates or mileage tracking, according to the low-cost carrier. Allways Rewards will also leverage Allegiant's various partnerships to offer members unique rewards such as sports and live music event tickets as well as exclusive experiences.
Gamblingdallassun.com

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch Innovative Loyalty Rewards and Cryptocurrency Program Marketplace for Football Season

Crypto Market Provides Playground for Sports Bettors. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced the launch of its innovative loyalty rewards and cryptocurrency which will include a VegasWINNERS points system and crypto currency redemption marketplace.
Energy Industrythecustomer.net

Fuel Rewards® Program Named Top Gas and Convenience Loyalty Program

The Fuel Rewards® program at Shell, a top-ranked national loyalty program that connects brands with over 25 million consumers, was named the top Loyalty Program in the Gas and Convenience category of the 2021 Loyalty Report™ by Bond Brand Loyalty. The report features the assessment of more than 450 Loyalty Programs in more than 15 industry sectors, across more than 85 attributes, by more than 25,000 North American consumers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy