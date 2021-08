LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- On HH Global's journey towards achieving our ESG and sustainability goals, the ability to adapt to new innovations within our procurement and supply chain processes is paramount. Ensuring that our clients are offered market-leading sustainable solutions has now become the standard in our offered services. We have worked together closely with our suppliers and partners to reach these goals, by digitising our operational processes and innovating new eco-friendly material substitutes for print and point of sale materials.