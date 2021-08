With each Verzuz battle comes fans' calls for their favorite artists to make appearances. In the several Verzuz performances that have taken place since its online inception, Missy Elliott has been a repeated feature even without showing face on stage. The innovative music icon has not only crafted hits while flying solo, but has collaborated with some of the most coveted acts in the industry, and following The LOX and Dipset lighting up the stage on Tuesday (August 3) evening, fans are once again pleading with the Verzuz gods to make room for Missy.