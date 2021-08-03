Central Florida Tech fund invests in 7th startup. Here’s what’s next.

TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc. announces that Griffith Engineering Inc. (GEI), has joined the TLC team, expanding its presence and capabilities in the State of Georgia and broadening its reach into the Carolina’s. TLC’s prior Atlanta office has been consolidated into the former GEI headquarters located on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The former GEI Charlotte office becomes TLC’s 16th location. GEI’s expertise has grown over the past 17 years to include higher education, K-12, federal, municipal, defense, hospitality, health care, and commercial building engineering, which complements and expands TLC’s major market sectors. Effective July 28, 2021, all current employees of GEI joined TLC as they continue to support their current clients and projects with TLC’s expanded infrastructure and disciplines. TLC will be strengthened by GEI’s extensive resume of federal and state clients, along with the addition of GEI’s Energy Audit team and their national energy services experience serving numerous energy-focused entities. GEI clients will benefit from the capability and resources of the 400-person TLC team of experts that offer a wide range of building system engineering services including M/E/P and technology design, licensed fire protection engineering, acoustics, and structural engineering. TLC CEO Michael P. Sheerin explained, “We welcome the GEI team. We are excited to provide our clients in Atlanta a deeper bench of talented engineers and are equally enthused with expanding our geographic platform into the Carolina market. Furthermore, their expertise in transforming portfolios of existing buildings into high performance, sustainable energy users extends TLC’s capabilities in creating the future that we envision!” Chad Griffith, founder and former President of GEI, added, “The opportunity to join TLC allows us to focus on our clients and realize the next level of growth in our locations and in our national energy services offerings. Supported by the resources of the TLC team, our clients will benefit from the depth of expertise and responsiveness of TLC’s national footprint. Our staff will enjoy the increased variety of development and growth options also.” With this deal, Chad Griffith, PE, CEM, GBE, LEED AP becomes a Managing Principal in Atlanta and works alongside Cole Parkinson, RCDD, TLC Managing Principal in Atlanta and Rafi Wartan, PE, TLC Regional Director; Wally Ray, PE, CEM, LEED AP BD+C becomes Managing Principal in Charlotte; John Nott, PE, CEM, BEMP, CMVP becomes a Principal in TLC; Ryan Parkins, PE and Christine Trovato have joined TLC as Senior Associates. About TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc. TLC is an award-winning, Top 25 nationally ranked consulting engineering firm serving healthcare, education, transportation, government, and commercial markets across the United States and around the world. TLC provides exceptional MEP, fire protection, life safety, technology, structural engineering, energy and sustainability consulting and building commissioning, as well as theatre/venue and acoustical consulting services. Founded in 1955 in Orlando, Florida, the firm is an International Living Futures JUST organization and has repeatedly earned Zweig’s Best Firms to Work for recognition. TLC’s projects have received recognition from numerous industry groups for design, efficiency, and function.