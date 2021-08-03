Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Induction of interferon response by high viral loads at early stage infection may protect against severe outcomes in COVID-19 patients

By Eric C. Rouchka
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey elements for viral pathogenesis include viral strains, viral load, co-infection, and host responses. Several studies analyzing these factors in the function of disease severity of have been published; however, no studies have shown how all of these factors interplay within a defined cohort. To address this important question, we sought to understand how these four key components interplay in a cohort of COVID-19 patients. We determined the viral loads and gene expression using high throughput sequencing and various virological methods. We found that viral loads in the upper respiratory tract in COVID-19 patients at an early phase of infection vary widely. While the majority of nasopharyngeal (NP) samples have a viral load lower than the limit of detection of infectious viruses, there are samples with an extraordinary amount of SARS-CoV-2 RNA and a high viral titer. No specific viral factors were identified that are associated with high viral loads. Host gene expression analysis showed that viral loads were strongly correlated with cellular antiviral responses. Interestingly, however, COVID-19 patients who experience mild symptoms have a higher viral load than those with severe complications, indicating that naso-pharyngeal viral load may not be a key factor of the clinical outcomes of COVID-19. The metagenomics analysis revealed that the microflora in the upper respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients with high viral loads were dominated by SARS-CoV-2, with a high degree of dysbiosis. Finally, we found a strong inverse correlation between upregulation of interferon responses and disease severity. Overall our study suggests that a high viral load in the upper respiratory tract may not be a critical factor for severe symptoms; rather, dampened antiviral responses may be a critical factor for a severe outcome from the infection.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Viral Replication#Infectious Diseases#Viral Pathogenesis#Np
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Public HealthNature.com

Thromboembolism after COVID-19 vaccine in patients with preexisting thrombocytopenia

While vaccination is the single most effective intervention to drastically reduce severe disease and death following SARS-CoV-2 infection, as shown in UK and Israel, some serious concerns have been raised for an unusual adverse drug reaction (ADR), including vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) with concurrent low platelets as well as capillary leak syndrome. In fact, the overall safety of the vaccine is highlighted by the low frequency of ADR considering that in UK, by the early June, 40 million first doses and 29 million second doses have been injected; nonetheless, 390 thrombotic events, including 71 fatal events have been reported. Interestingly, the cases reported low platelet counts with the presence of anti-platelet factor-4 (PF4) antibodies, indicating an abnormal clotting reaction. Here, out of three referred cases, we report a post-vaccine clinical case of fatal thrombosis with postmortem examination and whole exome sequencing (WES) analysis, whose pathogenesis appeared associated to a preexisting condition of thrombocytopenia due to myelodysplasia.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Budesonide’s antiviral effect against SARS-CoV-2

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and continues to spread worldwide. Treatment options for COVID-19 are limited; therefore, antiviral drugs that efficiently reduce SARS-CoV-2 replication or alleviate COVID-19 symptoms remain urgently needed. Despite...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

COVID vaccines generate antibodies in saliva

Researchers in the United States and Canada have conducted a study showing that the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to protect against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) generate local antibody responses in the salivary gland that are independent of the systemic immune response. The team found that just one dose...
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
Miami, FLsouthfloridahospitalnews.com

UM Researchers Reveal that the Flu Shot Protects Against Severe Effects of COVID-19

Miami, Fl (August, 2021)–In a newly published study physician-scientists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have shown that the flu vaccine may provide vital protection against COVID-19. The study, titled “Examining the potential benefits of the influenza vaccine against SARS-CoV-2: A retrospective cohort analysis of 74,754 patients,” was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journalPLoS One on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. This was the largest study of its kind and analyzed deidentified patient records from around the world strongly suggesting that the annual flu shot reduces the risks of stroke, sepsis, and DVT in patients with COVID-19. Patients with COVID-19 who had been vaccinated against the flu were also significantly less likely to visit the emergency department and be admitted to the intensive care unit.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical outcomes of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with renal injury: a multi-hospital observational study from Wuhan

Renal injury is common in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19). We aimed to determine the relationship of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and acute kidney injury (AKI) with the characteristics, progression, and prognosis of COVID-19 in-patients. We retrospectively reviewed 1851 COVID-19 patients admitted to 3 hospitals in Wuhan, China. Clinical, laboratory, radiological, treatment, complication, and outcome data were analyzed. Patients were stratified according to levels of eGFR (≥ 90 vs. 60–89 vs. < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2). The risk of reaching the composite endpoint—intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation, or death—was compared. On admission, 25.5% patients had renal impairment (eGFR < 90 mL/min/1.73 m2), but only 2.6% patients had chronic kidney disease (CKD). The overall in-hospital AKI incidence was 6.7%. Severe illness and comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes, CKD, and cardiovascular/cerebrovascular diseases) were more common among patients with low eGFR (< 90 mL/min/1.73 m2). Despite the more frequent use of intensive oxygen therapy, continuous blood purification, and glucocorticoid treatment, the prognosis of these patients was unsatisfactory, with the incidence of the composite endpoint (15.4% vs. 19.6% vs. 54.5%; P = 0.000) and complications (AKI, respiratory failure, cardiac injury, coagulation disorders, sepsis, etc.) increasing with decreasing eGFR. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed that patients with eGFR < 90 mL/min/1.73 m2 or AKI had significantly escalated risks of reaching the composite endpoint. Multivariate regression analysis showed that renal insufficiency (eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2) on admission and in-hospital AKI independently predicted poor prognosis among COVID-19 in-patients. And renal impairment on admission was a greater predictor of poor prognosis in non-elderly patients than that in elderly patients. Early and continuous renal-function monitoring and early AKI diagnosis are necessary to predict and prevent the progression of COVID-19.
CancerNature.com

Lower peripheral blood Toll-like receptor 3 expression is associated with an unfavorable outcome in severe COVID-19 patients

The role of innate immunity in COVID-19 is not completely understood. Therefore, this study explored the impact of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection on the expression of Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) in peripheral blood cells and their correlated cytokines. Seventy-nine patients with severe COVID-19 on admission, according to World Health Organization (WHO) classification, were divided into two groups: patients who needed mechanical ventilation and/or deceased (SEVERE, n = 50) and patients who used supplementary oxygen but not mechanical ventilation and survived (MILD, n = 29); a control group (CONTROL, n = 17) was also enrolled. In the peripheral blood, gene expression (mRNA) of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, retinoic-acid inducible gene I (RIGI), NOD-like receptor family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), interferon alpha (IFN-α), interferon beta (IFN-β), interferon gamma (IFN-γ), interferon lambda (IFN-λ), pro-interleukin(IL)-1β (pro-IL-1β), and IL-18 was determined on admission, between 5–9 days, and between 10–15 days. Circulating cytokines in plasma were also measured. When compared to the COVID-19 MILD group, the COVID-19 SEVERE group had lower expression of TLR3 and overexpression of TLR4.
ScienceNature.com

Response to mRNA vaccination for COVID-19 among patients with multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) patients are at higher risk for severe COVID-19. Their mRNA vaccination response against SARS-CoV-2 is unknown. Thus, we analyzed responses to mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 among these patients. Using an ELISA-based assay that detects IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, we determined serum antibody levels prior to immunization and 12–21 and 14–21 days following the first and second vaccinations, respectively, with mRNA-1273 (Moderna) or BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) among 103 MM patients (96 and 7 with active and smoldering disease, respectively). We stratified patients into clinically relevant responders (>250 IU/mL), partial responders (50–250 IU/mL, which was above pre-COVID-19 background), and nonresponders (<50 IU/mL). Smoldering MM patients responded better than those with active disease. Only 45% of active MM patients developed an adequate response, while 22% had a partial response. Lower spike antibody levels were associated with older age, impaired renal function, low lymphocyte counts, reduced uninvolved immunoglobulin levels, > second line of treatment, and among those not in complete remission. Patients who received mRNA-1273 vaccine had higher anti-spike antibody levels than those who were vaccinated with BNT162b2. Thus, most MM patients have impaired responses to mRNA vaccination against COVID-19, and specific clinical and myeloma-related characteristics predict vaccine responsiveness.
Cambridge, MAbostonnews.net

COVID-19 course determined by early antiviral response

Cambridge [UK], July 25 (ANI): A new study has found that cells sampled at the time of diagnosis from patients who later developed severe COVID-19 show a muted antiviral response. The findings were published in the journal Cell. Over the past 18 months, researchers have learned much about COVID-19 and...
ScienceNature.com

The neutralizing antibody response post COVID-19 vaccination in patients with myeloma is highly dependent on the type of anti-myeloma treatment

Recent data suggest a suboptimal antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination in patients with hematological malignancies. Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against SARS-CoV-2 were evaluated in 276 patients with plasma cell neoplasms after vaccination with either the BNT162b2 or the AZD1222 vaccine, on days 1 (before the first vaccine shot), 22, and 50. Patients with MM (n = 213), SMM (n = 38), and MGUS (n = 25) and 226 healthy controls were enrolled in the study (NCT04743388). Vaccination with either two doses of the BNT162b2 or one dose of the AZD1222 vaccine leads to lower production of NAbs in patients with MM compared with controls both on day 22 and on day 50 (p < 0.001 for all comparisons). Furthermore, MM patients showed an inferior NAb response compared with MGUS on day 22 (p = 0.009) and on day 50 (p = 0.003). Importantly, active treatment with either anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) or belantamab mafodotin and lymphopenia at the time of vaccination were independent prognostic factors for suboptimal antibody response following vaccination. In conclusion, MM patients have low humoral response following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, especially under treatment with anti-CD38 or belamaf. This underlines the need for timely vaccination, possibly during a treatment-free period, and for continuous vigilance on infection control measures in non-responders.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Trajectories of kidney function in diabetes: a clinicopathological update

Diabetic nephropathy has been traditionally diagnosed based on persistently high albuminuria and a subsequent decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which is widely recognized as the classical phenotype of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Several studies have emphasized that trajectories of kidney function in patients with diabetes (specifically, changes in GFR and albuminuria over time) can differ from this classical DKD phenotype. Three alternative DKD phenotypes have been reported to date and are characterized by albuminuria regression, a rapid decline in GFR, or non-proteinuric or non-albuminuric DKD. Although kidney biopsies are not typically required for the diagnosis of DKD, a few studies of biopsy samples from patients with DKD have demonstrated that changes in kidney function associate with specific histopathological findings in diabetes. In addition, various clinical and biochemical parameters are related to trajectories of GFR and albuminuria. Collectively, pathological and clinical characteristics can be used to predict trajectories of GFR and albuminuria in diabetes. Furthermore, cohort studies have suggested that the risks of kidney and cardiovascular outcomes might vary among different phenotypes of DKD. A broader understanding of the clinical course of DKD is therefore crucial to improve risk stratification and enable early interventions that prevent adverse outcomes.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Altered endothelial dysfunction-related miRs in plasma from ME/CFS patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89834-9, published online 19 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 5 was incorrectly given as ‘Centro de Estatística e Aplicações, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below. ‘CEAUL - Centro de Estatística e Aplicações da Universidade de...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody could inform development of pan-coronavirus vaccines

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated the potential of a monoclonal antibody to inform the design of pan-coronavirus vaccines that could prevent the outbreak of future pandemics such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington and The Scripps Research...
ScienceNature.com

Evolution of NETosis markers and DAMPs have prognostic value in critically ill COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) presents with disease severities of varying degree. In its most severe form, infection may lead to respiratory failure and multi-organ dysfunction. Here we study the levels and evolution of the damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPS) cell free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular histone H3 (H3) and neutrophil elastase (NE), and the immune modulators GAS6 and AXL in relation to clinical parameters, ICU scoring systems and mortality in patients (n = 100) with severe COVID-19. cfDNA, H3, NE, GAS6 and AXL were increased in COVID-19 patients compared to controls. These measures associated with occurrence of clinical events and intensive care unit acquired weakness (ICUAW). cfDNA and GAS6 decreased in time in patients surviving to 30 days post ICU admission. A decrease of 27.2 ng/mL cfDNA during ICU stay associated with patient survival, whereas levels of GAS6 decreasing more than 4.0 ng/mL associated with survival. The presence of H3 in plasma was a common feature of COVID-19 patients, detected in 38% of the patients at ICU admission. NETosis markers cfDNA, H3 and NE correlated well with parameters of tissue damage and neutrophil counts. Furthermore, cfDNA correlated with lowest p/f ratio and a lowering in cfDNA was observed in patients with ventilator-free days.
Medical Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Drug Reduces SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70% in Cell-Based Screen

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers. The research team, led by the University of Birmingham...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Genetic testing in ambulatory cardiology clinics reveals high rate of findings with clinical management implications

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in adults in the United States, yet the benefits of genetic testing are not universally accepted. We developed the “HeartCare” panel of genes associated with CVD, evaluating high-penetrance Mendelian conditions, coronary artery disease (CAD) polygenic risk, LPA gene polymorphisms, and specific pharmacogenetic (PGx) variants. We enrolled 709 individuals from cardiology clinics at Baylor College of Medicine, and samples were analyzed in a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory. Results were returned to the ordering physician and uploaded to the electronic medical record.
CancerNature.com

BRUCE silencing leads to axonal dystrophy by repressing autophagosome-lysosome fusion in Alzheimer’s disease

Axonal dystrophy is a swollen and tortuous neuronal process that contributes to synaptic alterations occurring in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Previous study identified that brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) binds to tropomyosin-related kinase B (TrkB) at the axon terminal and then the signal is propagated along the axon to the cell body and affects neuronal function through retrograde transport. Therefore, this study was designed to identify a microRNA (miRNA) that alters related components of the transport machinery to affect BDNF retrograde signaling deficits in AD. Hippocampus tissues were isolated from APP/PS1 transgenic (AD-model) mice and C57BL/6J wild-type mice and subject to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate and immunohistochemical staining. Autophagosome-lysosome fusion and nuclear translocation of BDNF was detected using immunofluorescence in HT22 cells. The interaction among miR-204, BIR repeat containing ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme (BRUCE) and Syntaxin 17 (STX17) was investigated using dual luciferase reporter gene assay and co-immunoprecipitation assay. The expression of relevant genes and proteins were determined by RT-qPCR and Western blot analysis. Knockdown of STX17 or BRUCE inhibited autophagosome–lysosome fusion and impacted axon growth in HT22 cells. STX17 immunoprecipitating with BRUCE and co-localization of them demonstrated BRUCE interacted with STX17. BRUCE was the target of miR-204, and partial loss of miR-204 by inhibitor promoted autophagosome–lysosome fusion to prevent axon dystrophy and accumulated BDNF nuclear translocation to rescue BDNF/TrkB signaling deficits in HT22 cells. The overall results demonstrated that inhibition of miR-204 prevents axonal dystrophy by blocking BRUCE interaction with STX17, which unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets for delaying AD.
ScienceNature.com

The circular RNA circINPP4B acts as a sponge of miR-30a to regulate Th17 cell differentiation during progression of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) regulate gene expression and participate in various biological and pathological processes. However, little is known about the effects of specific circRNAs on T helper cell 17 (Th17) differentiation and related autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, using transcriptome microarray analysis at different stages of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), we identified the EAE progression-related circINPP4B, which showed upregulated expression in Th17 cells from mice with EAE and during Th17 differentiation in vitro. Silencing of circINPP4B inhibited Th17 differentiation and alleviated EAE, characterized by less demyelination and Th17 infiltration in the spinal cord. Mechanistically, circINPP4B served as a sponge that directly targeted miR-30a to regulate Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, circINPP4B levels were associated with the developing phases of clinical relapsing-remitting MS patients. Our results indicate that circINPP4B plays an important role in promoting Th17 differentiation and progression of EAE by targeting miR-30a, which provides a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for Th17-mediated MS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy