Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, Convocation

batonrougenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, a premier management institute in the country, held its 9th Annual Convocation for the class of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2018-20, and Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) 2019-20, virtually with a total of 250 students successfully graduating in a ceremony graced by Chief Guest, Sanjay Behl, CEOCo-founder, Nextqore Inc, and Chairman, CII National Committee - LeadershipHR.

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convocation#Kpmg#Ani Newsvoir#Pgdm#Pgpm#Nextqore Inc#Raymond Lifestyle#Great Lakes Gurgaon#People Labs#Accenture#Kpmg#Wipro#Salesforce#Ctc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
Businessbatonrougenews.net

RBI keeps interest rates untouched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept repo rate unchanged for seventh time straight and continued with an accommodative stance, citing the need to support ongoing growth recovery amid continued uncertainty and global financial market volatility. The announcement came after a three-day...
Public Healthbatonrougenews.net

Covid-battered Chinese economy sees slow factory growth

BEIJING, China: Expansion of China's factory sector in July was the most sluggish in seventeen months, on the back of steeper prices of raw materials and upkeep of equipment, as well as inclement weather bogging down businesses and driving apprehensions of a slump in the world's second-largest economy. According to...
Healthbatonrougenews.net

'Mix and match of vaccines will help to overcome shortage'

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines should be done with the ones available in India, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Christian Medical College, Vellore's professor, and top microbiologist and virologist said on Thursday adding that it will help to overcome the vaccine shortage. Speaking to ANI,...
Educationbatonrougenews.net

Strengthen your Ivy League admission preparation

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/Mediawire): One common factor that we have noted in the resumes ofIn this article we explain how and why exposure to research helps students and the key steps in planning and writing high qualityThere are three main reasons, as to why research papers help students stand out. A high-quality research paper shows that you have the energy and the initiative to go beyond what is taught in the class and apply it to real life problems.
Worldbatonrougenews.net

Cochin International Airport resumes passenger departures

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 5 (ANI): Two flights departed for the United Arab Emirates early on Thursday after a new travel protocol eased COVID-19 restrictions and allowed passengers from India among six countries to arrive in the UAE. UAE Airlines Air Arabia and Emirates operated one service each to the...
Photographybatonrougenews.net

Pro Cine Hub launching Affordable Photography PRO Tutorials

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI/PNN): The people who make up today's booming Photography Community are our eyes to the world. They inspire us, amaze us and they put our world in the broader context of history. Rohit Bahri, the Photographer with a Magical Touch is launching a new series...
Public Healthseattleindian.com

Tamil Nadu CM launches doorstep healthcare scheme

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched the DMK government's flagship scheme, 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', which is aimed to take healthcare to the doorsteps of the people, at Samanapalli village in Krishnagiri district. The scheme was DMK's major promise to the people of the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pivotal LNG expands with Great Lakes bunkering

Small-scale US producer Pivotal LNG said it supported a milestone event for regional shippers. Support for LNG bunkering operations in the US Great Lakes region marked a first for regional shippers, Pivotal LNG said August 2. Pivotal lauded the operations at its Towanda LNG facility in northern Pennsylvania as a...
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Sensex crosses 54K mark, HDFC top gainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices claimed fresh record peaks for the second consecutive day during early hours on Wednesday amid strong corporate earnings and ample liquidity in the system. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 446 points or 0.83 per cent at...
Worldbatonrougenews.net

Parliament committee suggests resuming international flight

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on transport, tourism and culture suggested to re-start the scheduled international flights on Wednesday. TG Venkatesh, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture told ANI on Wednesday that, the committee is advocating for re-starting the scheduled international...
JobsAxios

Program Manager, Executive Leadership Institute (ELI)

Located in the heart of the nation’s second-fastest-growing metropolitan area, Queens University of Charlotte leverages the city’s diverse and thriving environment as an extended classroom. Nationally recognized for undergraduate programs in international and interdisciplinary education, Queens blends the best of liberal arts learning with professional preparation and community engagement. Focused on supporting success for diverse learners, faculty build close and collaborative relationships with students and help them build intentional and individualized roadmaps for flourishing at Queens and beyond. At the graduate program level, the University offers innovative educational experiences that help learners advance professionally and retool for new opportunities. Our environs afford faculty myriad opportunities to advance their own professional growth and teaching and research interests by collaborating with vibrant industry, non-profit, and community organization sectors.
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares have...
Georgia Stateuga.edu

Five things you didn’t know: Institute for Disaster Management

The Institute for Disaster Management, housed in UGA’s College of Public Health, is committed to solving grand challenges on the local, national and global scale by assisting more than 140 hospitals, 100 long-term care facilities and 500 community partners across Georgia in developing emergency response plans. We sat down with...
Beauty & Fashionsourceg.net

Beauty Salon Institute Increases Keywords By 7.5X With Managed Blogger

Do colleges and training programs need to worry about SEO as much as e-commerce or repair service companies? The answer is yes. You may not think so because they’re established organizations with hundreds of students and thousands of other prospects looking to apply each year. But, the truth is schools need to worry about SEO just as much as other businesses.
Sciencearxiv.org

ArchaeoDAL: A Data Lake for Archaeological Data Management and Analytics

With new emerging technologies, such as satellites and drones, archaeologists collect data over large areas. However, it becomes difficult to process such data in time. Archaeological data also have many different formats (images, texts, sensor data) and can be structured, semi-structured and unstructured. Such variety makes data difficult to collect, store, manage, search and analyze effectively. A few approaches have been proposed, but none of them covers the full data lifecycle nor provides an efficient data management system. Hence, we propose the use of a data lake to provide centralized data stores to host heterogeneous data, as well as tools for data quality checking, cleaning, transformation, and analysis. In this paper, we propose a generic, flexible and complete data lake architecture. Our metadata management system exploits goldMEDAL, which is the most complete metadata model currently available. Finally, we detail the concrete implementation of this architecture dedicated to an archaeological project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy