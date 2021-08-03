Italy notches 212 MW/333 MWh of distributed storage capacity, adding 22.5MW/37.9 MWh in Q1 2021

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Solar Panel Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Mono-crystalline Solar Panel, Poly-crystalline Solar Panel & Thin-film Solar Panel], Applications [Residential, Commercial & Utility] & Key Players Such as Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Hanwha Solar One, Yingkou Jinchen Machinery Co, Ltd, Kyocera, JASolar, Luxor Solar, SunPower, Toshiba, CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co, Ltd, Ecoprogetti, Conergy, Aleo Solar, Ulvac Solar, Manz AG, SCHMID Group, AXITEC, First Solar, IBC Solar, Mitsubishi Electric, S-Energy, Spire Corporation, CSI, Sharp Solar, Oerlikon Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Panasonic Corporation (Sanyo) & Renesola etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Solar Panel report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
