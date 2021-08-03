Cancel
Italy notches 212 MW/333 MWh of distributed storage capacity, adding 22.5MW/37.9 MWh in Q1 2021

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of March 2021, Italy had 43,784 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by the national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 212.1 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 333.0 MWh. This compares to 115.9 MW/186.3 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2019 and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

