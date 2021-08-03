Cancel
India offers fastest energy payback for rooftop PV: 0.44 of one year

By Uma Gupta
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest version of the Photovoltaics Report produced by German research body the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems (ISE) shows the energy payback time of PV systems varies greatly depending on the geographical location. The report authors considered the rooftop PV installation in different geographies used a typical, Chinese-made,...

#Solar Energy#Payback#Canada#The Photovoltaics Report#German#Ise#Chinese#Perc
New York City, NYPosted by
NRDC

Constructing Change with Building Energy Codes in India

By 2030, India will have added nearly one billion square meters of new commercial floor space—more than the land area of New York City and Washington D.C combined. Building smart from the start is a real opportunity to reduce emissions, save energy and enhance prosperity. The good news is that India is committed to energy efficient buildings, which are central to India’s Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Climate Agreement.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Xinte raises funds for 100,000 MT polysilicon factory, Bbetter plans new EVA solar film factory

TBEA-owned polysilicon maker and renewables developer Xinte Energy has raised RMB2.3 billion ($355.9 million) for its plan to expand its polysilicon capacity by 100,000 MT. The company has signed an agreement with TBEA, which agreed to purchase 167 million new shares at a price of RMB13.73 per share. Xinte said around 87.22% of the funds will be invested into its ongoing poly-silicon expansion project in Inner Mongolia with a planned polysilicon output of 100,000 metric tons per year. The remaining funds will be used for working capital.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Gazprom makes a move, Italian consortium develops solution for port areas, and more

Gazprom Neft, a unit of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom, joined the Council of Industrial Partners of the Technological Hydrogen Valley consortium. “The company will participate in projects to develop technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen, as well as the utilization of carbon dioxide. Today, Gazprom Neft already produces more than 100 thousand tons of hydrogen at its technological sites, and the plans are to reach 250 thousand tons by 2024,” reads a statement published on Tuesday. So far, Gazprom Neft has not considered hydrogen a final product, but an agent for oil refining. The company is also teaming up with the Government of Serbia to deploy carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies in the Balkan country. Over the last six years, the third-largest oil producer in Russia has been involved in projects for capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it into oil reservoirs to maintain reservoir pressure and increase oil recovery. “Such technologies are now being successfully applied at the Rusanda field by NIS in Serbia, a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and the Government of Serbia,” reads the note, showing how Russian oil and gas companies see hydrogen and CCU technologies as simultaneous, symbiotic developments.
Electronicspv-magazine.com

Ever heard of photovoltachromics, the new tech for solar windows?

Photovoltachromic devices (PVCDs) are capable of enabling adjustable transparency glazing and, at the same time, generate electricity by means of the PV effect. This technology has been so far applied to the design of self-powered smart windows for buildings and vehicles at research level and, however, it is still at a very early stage of development. The ability to modulate indoor light and heat transmission, while generating energy from PVs, is enticing for further BIPV developments.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LONGi partners with Essentia Energia to supply 477MW of Hi-MO 4 modules for solar power plant in Brazil

The Sol do Sertão project, covering an area of over 700 hectares, is located at Oliveira dos Brejinhos, a city some 600 km from the state capital. There are 1,075,200 units of high-efficiency Hi-MO 4 modules deployed at the plant, with a projected service lifetime of 25~30 years. The project brought an estimated 1,500 direct employment opportunities for the city’s inhabitants throughout the construction period.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Multi-day iron-air batteries reach commercialization

Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost-effective is important in grid reliability. Boston startup Form Energy developed technology to address this need, revealing recently the chemistry behind their iron-air batteries. The company said its...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Sandia researchers develop new grid-scale energy storage battery

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories have designed a new class of molten sodium batteries for grid-scale energy storage. Molten sodium batteries store energy from renewable sources. However, commercially available versions, called sodium-sulfur batteries, typically operate at 520-660 degrees Fahrenheit. Sandia’s new molten sodium-iodide battery operates at 230 degrees Fahrenheit instead.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

North Macedonian government launches solar auction

The Ministry of Economy of North Macedonia has launched the country's first government auction for large-scale solar power projects. Interested developers can apply for photovoltaic power plants with an installed capacity of 10 MW, 5 MW, 2 MW and 1 MW, respectively, and will have time until October 5 to submit their bids.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia’s rooftop PV capacity reaches 14.7 GW

The Australian Energy Council’s (AEC) latest Quarterly Solar Report reveals that more than 14.7 GW of solar PV has been installed on Australian rooftops, making rooftop solar the second largest generator by capacity in Australia. The AEC’s Quarterly Solar Report shows while coal-fired generation has more capacity, rooftop solar is...
Industrybostonnews.net

Boilers, Turbines and Generators for Power Generation Market To See Extraordinary Growth | IMPSA, GE, Sinovel, Suzlon

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Boilers, Turbines and Generators for Power Generation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens Gamesa, Alstom, IMPSA, GE, Sinovel, Suzlon, Vestas.
Economypv-magazine.com

SOFARSOLAR Grid-tied Integrated Inverter Helps Mountain Tunnel Lighting Project

As the core equipment of the grid-tied system, SOFARSOLAR’s HYD series grid-tied integrated inverter becomes the priority solution of many application scenarios. Longquan Dali Mountain Tunnel lighting project in Zhejiang Province, China has recently completed commissioning, generating electricity and lighting for tunnels. This project is owned by the local transportation department, choosing SOFARSOLAR HYD 5K~20KTL-3PH energy storage integrated inverters, and the battery section is equipped with 80 units 12V 75AH lead-acid battery. The system consists of photovoltaic modules, grid-tied inverter, lead-acid battery, holder and load, etc. Photovoltaic modules convert solar energy into electricity in the light, power the tunnel load through grid-tied integrated inverter and charge the battery at the same time; when there is no light, the battery preferentially supplies power to the tunnel load and then add power grid, when the power grid fails, the emergency load is supplied by the battery to the integrated machine.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Solar Panel Market to Witness Major Growth by 2026 | Trina Solar, First Solar, Sharp Solar

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Solar Panel Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Mono-crystalline Solar Panel, Poly-crystalline Solar Panel & Thin-film Solar Panel], Applications [Residential, Commercial & Utility] & Key Players Such as Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Hanwha Solar One, Yingkou Jinchen Machinery Co, Ltd, Kyocera, JASolar, Luxor Solar, SunPower, Toshiba, CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co, Ltd, Ecoprogetti, Conergy, Aleo Solar, Ulvac Solar, Manz AG, SCHMID Group, AXITEC, First Solar, IBC Solar, Mitsubishi Electric, S-Energy, Spire Corporation, CSI, Sharp Solar, Oerlikon Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Panasonic Corporation (Sanyo) & Renesola etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the COVID-19 Outbreak- Solar Panel report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Energy Industrygreenbuildermedia.com

Solar Modules Offer a Reliable, Powerful Energy Source

LG's solar modules make efficient use of roof space at the ReVISION House Austin, while offering independence from the electrical grid. Tiana Cooper, millennial Influencer and owner of ReVISION House Austin, always knew that she wanted a home that was self-sufficient, resilient, and could generate its own power. She had...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Sungrow switches on 100 MW/100 MWh storage system in the UK

From pv magazine Germany. Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow has completed one of wider Europe's largest energy storage projects, in the United Kingdom. The Minety power plant has a capacity of 100 MW / 100 MWh and is intended to provide services for grid frequency regulation and maximize the use of renewable energies.
Georgia Statepv-magazine.com

Georgia launches tender for 5 MW solar park

JSC Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF), which is owned by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, has launched a tender for the construction of a 5 MW solar power plant in the Sagarejo municipality of the Kakheti region of the country. The project has an estimated investment...

