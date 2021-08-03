Community Kitchen planned for former Atrium Cafe
A former Port Huron Restaurant is in the process of being purchased by the Community Foundation of St. Clair County. The Atrium Cafe on Military Street will soon be home to a new community kitchen, designed to give kitchen space to new and emerging food entrepreneurs. Daysha Woodley will manage the facility for the Community Foundation and tells our Paul Miller the goal is to give access to those who normally wouldn’t be able to afford a licensed commercial kitchen.www.wphm.net
Comments / 0