Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music Tectonics is partnering with BandLab to host a startup pitch competition with winners receiving an investment of up to $50,000 in their music tech startup business.

Attack Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking place during the third annual Music Tectonics conference from October 25-27th, applications for “BandLab Presents Swimming with Narwhals: A Music Tech Startup Competition” are now open to music tech startups valued under $2 million. The Music Tectonics conference takes place online across two event platforms on October 25-27, and...

www.attackmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Concord Music#Sony Music#Music Industry#Music Tectonics#Caldecott Ventures#American#Dragons Den#British#Founder#Fave#Hybe#Warner Music Group#Tiktok#Sonos#Bandlab Landr#Native Instruments#Early Bird Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Best Buy announces $10m investment for BIPOC tech startups

Best Buy is set to invest up to $10 million with Brown Venture Group, a venture capital firm that focuses exclusively on black, latinx and indigenous startups in the emerging technologies space. Investments will begin this autumn. This builds on Best Buy’s recent announcement that it will spend at least...
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

G2 Venture Partners backs retail tech startup MakerSights

US-based retail analytics software startup, MakerSights, has announced a $25 million Series B investment headed up by G2 Venture Partners. This follows the company’s $8.5 million Series A led by Forerunner Ventures in 2019 and $3.1 million in seed funding led by Baseline Ventures in 2017, bringing funding to a total of $37 million over the past five years.
Entertainmentsiliconangle.com

NFT digital art market MakersPlace raises $30M in Series A funding

MakersPlace, a marketplace for crypto-asset digital artwork, today announced it raised $30 million in an early funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Pantera Capital. According to the company, Coinbase Ventures, Sony Music Entertainment, Uncork Capital, Draper Dragon Digital Assets, 9Yards Capital also participated in the Series A funding...
Food & Drinksdallassun.com

Dairy Tech Startup NutriMoo launches daily essentials

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): NutriMoo, a Gurgaon based dairywhole food tech startup by Credence Whole Foods Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its current offerings of milk, paneer, curd and ghee to launch daily essentials such as fresh vegetables, fruits, breads and eggs with same day delivery.
Technologymartechseries.com

PowerPublish Recognized as Top Tech Startup

PowerPublish, a virtual marketplace connecting brand marketers with leading journalists and writers, was recently recognized in an annual list of top 10 tech startups. MarTech Outlook, a monthly magazine that shares marketing and technology insights, develops the annual list to recognize solution-providers that offer innovative technological capabilities. The publisher applauded PowerPublish for its virtual talent marketplace and SaaS platform, both of which are redefining and modernizing how brands outsource talent.
MusicTechCrunch

ASCAP Lab highlights a quartet of early-stage music startups

It’s an interesting little cohort, aiming to tackle some wide-ranging music industry issues. Some have already laid out commercialization plans, while others essentially came together for the program and really haven’t thought that far down the road. We spoke to the founding teams to get a better sense of the...
IndustryPosted by
Rental

Gearflow Wins Construction Tech Startup Competition

Gearflow.com, the transparent online parts marketplace built for the construction industry, won the Mid-Continent Startup Challenge at the BuiltWorlds 2021 Construction Tech Conference. The competition awards the top early-stage construction tech startup based in a U.S. metropolitan area other than the East and West coasts. Gearflow joined two other finalists...
EconomyTechCrunch

SOSV partners explain how deep tech startups can fundraise successfully

Pae Wu and Garrett Winther are both partners at SOSV and run the fund’s programs around biotech and hardware. SOSV doesn’t shy away from startups building complex technology, and because of this, Wu and Winther are well placed to advise on fundraising. They presented three key points targeting startups fundraising for deep tech applications, but the points are applicable to startups of any variety.
EconomyTechCrunch

Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals: Startup Pitches Part 2 – The Live Green Co

The Live Green Co. is building a proprietary technology platform, Charaka, to replace not only the animal but also the synthetic and ultra-processed ingredients in food products with 100% natural, functional and sustainable plant alternatives at ten times R&D speed and savings. Its vision is to reimagine all the food products on supermarket shelves at scale using Charaka, to disrupt the way the world eats.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

WordPress owner Automattic invests in business email startup

Startup email service Titan has secured $30 million in funding from WordPress parent company Automattic. Like paper, email services often still have a key role to play for many businesses, despite rumors of an early demise, and Automattic clearly wants a piece of the action. Titan says it will use...
MusicMusic Week

Power Up announces new partnerships with Spotify, Believe, Simkins and Shout4

Power Up has announced that Spotify, Believe and Simkins are the latest partners to join it’s initiative. Power Up elevates Black music creators and industry professionals and tackles anti-Black racism and racial disparities in the UK music industry. Spotify will be joining Power Up alongside original partners YouTube Music, Beggars...
Manchester, NHnhbr.com

Tech talent startup to host August virtual career fair

Shtudy, a Manchester-based startup that connects high-tech employers to candidates of color, is hosting a virtual career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 25 with employers and professionals in New Hampshire and across the country. Founded by University of New Hampshire grads Geno Miller and Rayvoughn Millings, Shtudy has completed buildout of...
Economynjtechweekly.com

Which New Jersey Tech Startups Received Funding in June 2021?

There is more investment listed on this website than most of us in the New Jersey tech community are aware of, and it’s good to see how many startups in the Garden State are receiving backing from angels and venture funds. Most of these investments come from out-of-state angels, venture...
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

DoorDash preps investment in controversial startup Gorillas

DoorDash, the US’s largest food delivery company, is set to take a stake in Gorillas, the Germany-based grocery delivery startup. Gorillas is seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars of funding at a valuation of about $2.5 billion, far below the $6 billion it was previously working towards, according to media reports.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy