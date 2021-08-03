Music Tectonics is partnering with BandLab to host a startup pitch competition with winners receiving an investment of up to $50,000 in their music tech startup business.
Taking place during the third annual Music Tectonics conference from October 25-27th, applications for "BandLab Presents Swimming with Narwhals: A Music Tech Startup Competition" are now open to music tech startups valued under $2 million. The Music Tectonics conference takes place online across two event platforms on October 25-27
