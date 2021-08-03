Health department warns of phone scam

Be careful if you receive a telephone call that appears to be coming from the St. Clair County Health Department. Local health officials say they have recently been made aware of a “spoofing” scam in which individuals are fraudulently dialing from the health department’s number to trick individuals into revealing personal health information. The health department says they do not ask for such information over the phone and if you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Those who have received such a call should confirm with the health department if the attempt to contact them was legitimate. If not, you can report the scam to the state Attorney General’s Office by calling 877-765-8388.