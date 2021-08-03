Carrollton Man Charged with 19 Counts of Child Molestation Stemming from Amelia Ressler Case
(Carroll County, GA) On February 5, 2021, Carroll County Investigators were notified by staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School regarding allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered Amelia Ressler, age 30 of Carrollton engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school aged children and was arrested and charged with 19 counts of child molestation.www.gradickcommunications.com
Comments / 3