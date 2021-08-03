Video of deputies killing suicidal man shows multiple failures, experts conclude

Despite previous reports of possible white supremacist ties, the April shooting at a FedEx facility that killed nine people was likely just “an act of suicidal murder” and not racially motivated, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. The statement came as police announced the end of the investigation into the tragedy, which left nine dead—including shooter Brandon Hole—and seven injured. According to officials, investigators held more than 120 interviews and analyzed more than 150 pieces of evidence. FBI investigators said Hole wanted to commit suicide in a way that showcased his “masculinity and capability” while fulfilling a desire to murder people. Hole, who had worked at the FedEx facility, allegedly engaged in mindless targeting of his victims and choose the site due to his familiarity with it. He later entered the locker room area of the building before taking his own life.