Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Video of deputies killing suicidal man shows multiple failures, experts conclude

By LEILA MILLER AND RICHARD WINTON
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — David Ordaz Jr. stood on the sidewalk outside his East Los Angeles home as sheriff’s deputies, as well as family members, yelled at him to drop a 12-inch kitchen knife. Ordaz, 34, had told deputies he was upset because they wouldn’t shoot him. His sister had told...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Suicidal Thoughts#Guns#The Sheriff S Department#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Loyola Law School#Lapd#Cal State Fullerton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Family of Man Shot and Killed by LASD Deputies Files Suit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A federal civil rights lawsuit filed today alleges Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies used unjustifiable lethal force when they shot and killed a knife-wielding 34-year-old man in the midst of a mental health crisis. David Ordaz Jr. was shot and killed in East Los Angeles...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Suicidal FedEx Shooter Was Not Racially Motivated, Cops Conclude

Despite previous reports of possible white supremacist ties, the April shooting at a FedEx facility that killed nine people was likely just “an act of suicidal murder” and not racially motivated, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. The statement came as police announced the end of the investigation into the tragedy, which left nine dead—including shooter Brandon Hole—and seven injured. According to officials, investigators held more than 120 interviews and analyzed more than 150 pieces of evidence. FBI investigators said Hole wanted to commit suicide in a way that showcased his “masculinity and capability” while fulfilling a desire to murder people. Hole, who had worked at the FedEx facility, allegedly engaged in mindless targeting of his victims and choose the site due to his familiarity with it. He later entered the locker room area of the building before taking his own life.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Capitol riot was ‘precipitating event’ in officer’s suicide, report concludes

"I do believe if he did not go to work that day, he would be here and we would not be having this conversation.”. Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran patrolman, was one of hundreds of Metropolitan Police Department officers deployed on Jan. 6 to defend the Capitol from a violent mob. He was hit in the head with a metal pole during the melee and afterward, his wife said, he seemed to slip into a deep depression.
Arapahoe County, COGazette

Coroner: Man fatally shot by Arapahoe County deputies, not suicide

The man who died after engaging in a shootout with Arapahoe County deputies on Sunday was killed by law enforcement, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday. The confirmation comes after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it was unsure whether the man was struck by the deputies’ gunshots or shot himself when cornered.
Las Vegas, NV850wftl.com

Man caught on video threatening to rape and kill woman

Police in Las Vegas have located and arrested a man who was caught on ring.com video threatening to rape and kill a woman who locked herself inside of her home. The incident was reported on July 21st on the front porch of the victim’s home. The victim Amanda Nowak, told...
Trenton, NJNew York Post

New Jersey man charged in murder of transgender woman

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a transgender woman, authorities said. Daniel L. Smith, 36, was arrested late Saturday in Ewing on charges of murder and weapons offenses after Shaquil Loftin, 23, was found shot in the face at a Trenton home early Friday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lawsuit Claims Omaha Man Who Killed Protester Was Driven to Suicide by Prosecutor

In September, Omaha bar owner and veteran Jake Gardner took his own life after being indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of a Black man, James Scurlock, during protests months earlier. Now Gardner’s family has filed a lawsuit against the special prosecutor who oversaw the grand jury investigation, claiming comments he made that implied Gardner was a racist drove him to suicide. “The statements made during the press conference caused Jacob to be ‘surrounded by a dark cloud’ of depression and be in extreme emotional distress regarding both the loss of life that had occurred and his fears for a fair trial and his own safety and that of his family,” the suit alleges, according to local station WOWT. The prosecutor—who had alleged that Gardner essentially set up an ambush in his bar amid unrest following the murder of George Floyd—declined to comment on the suit.
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe County deputies: Man killed in Tesuque was in ‘rage’

Edward Daniel Santana continued to charge at Santa Fe County deputies even after he was stunned with a Taser, had cut his own neck and was struck by a bullet, according to newly released reports. The New Mexico State Police documents, released Monday under a public records request, describe Santana’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy