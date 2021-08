In an entertaining 400m final, it was Steven Gardiner who rose to the top to win Bahamas’ first gold medal of the Games. Gardiner came around the bend at 300m with his eyes on the finish line and never looked back. The 2019 world champion was dominant in the heats, but it was his 44.14 in the semifinal (beating pre-race favourites Wayde Van Niekerk and Michael Norman) that put him into medal contention. Gardiner saved his best performance for the final, blazing around the track for his season’s best time of 43.85.