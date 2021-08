Simone Biles returned to the Olympic stage, dazzled on the balance beam and left with another medal for her collection. It would be a stretch to say the beam is her weak apparatus given she is a three-time world champion, but after such a week and against tough competition from China and her own teammate Sunisa Lee, matching the bronze she won in Rio was a remarkable feat.“I wasn’t expecting a medal, I just came out here and tried to do a good beam set,” said Biles, who paid tribute to China’s gold and silver duo Guan Chenchen and...