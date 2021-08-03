Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

In amazing moment, two gold medals awarded in one Olympic event

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3w5e_0bGD7hhk00
  • Two Olympians chose to split gold medal honors in the high jump finals in Tokyo.
  • Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi made the decision in lieu of a jump off.
  • "For me, coming here, I know for a fact that for the performance I did, I deserve that gold," Barshim said. "He did the same thing, so I know he deserved that gold."

Two Olympians matched their opponents’ mark at nearly 7 feet, 8 inches in the high jump finals in Tokyo — both will take home a gold medal.

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi decided to split the honor after each failed to make it over the bar.— which could have led to a jump off. The pair missed the 7-feet, 10-inch mark three times after clearing the bar.

Barshim asked an official if it was possible to end the competition in a tie, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The official said it could be, and his fellow competitor and friend agreed to the conclusion.

"I still can’t believe it happened," Tamberi said, according to The AP. "Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful ... It was just magical."

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT THE OLYMPICS

"For me, coming here, I know for a fact that for the performance I did, I deserve that gold," Barshim said. "He did the same thing, so I know he deserved that gold."

"This is beyond sport,” Barshim added. "This is the message we deliver to the young generation."

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Barshim, now a three time medalist after picking one up in both 2012 and 2016, said the pair had previously envisioned a scenario where the competition ended in a tie.

“We just said, ‘Imagine,’” Barshim said. “Today, it happened.”

"He’s one of my best friends. Not only on the track but outside of the track," Barshim concluded. "We’re always together almost. True spirit, sportsmen spirit, coming here and delivering this message."

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

299K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mutaz Essa Barshim
Person
Gianmarco Tamberi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Olympics#Tokyo#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBleacher Report

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

The United States boosted its overall medal total at the Tokyo Olympics through three of the marquee summer sports. The Americans closed out the swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with three gold medals, two in individual races and one in a relay. In gymnastics, Suni Lee and MyKayla...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Posted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
SportsNew York Post

Team USA makes the wrong kind of Olympic history

This isn’t the kind of history the United States wanted to set. For the first time in 49 years, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the U.S. failed to medal on the first day of the Summer Olympics. Eleven gold medals were given out Saturday, but an American did not...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Salazar permanently banned from track and field due to misconduct

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Center for SafeSport has barred coach Alberto Salazar permanently from track and field citing sexual and emotional misconduct, according to its centralized disciplinary database on Monday. Under SafeSport rules, Salazar has 10 business days to request arbitration, which would be conducted by an...
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy