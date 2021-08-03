Cancel
Air Products to supply heat exchangers for Nigerian LNG train

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company also supplied heat exchangers and process technology for NLNG's existing six trains. US gas technology provider Air Products announced on August 3 it had been selected to supply the main cryogenic heat exchangers for the seventh train of the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) complex, scheduled for launch in 2024.

www.naturalgasworld.com

