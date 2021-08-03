Quinn Ewers’ Reclassification Makes Ohio State’s Freshman Class of 2021 Even More Loaded

Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2021 was already one of the best in school history more than seven months ago. When the Buckeyes signed 21 players on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period, they had already secured a class that ranked as the nation’s second-best, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, behind only Alabama. Even then, Ohio State had already tied its record for the most composite five-stars it had ever signed in a single class in the modern recruiting era; its overall class score was already the third-highest in school history.