Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

News And Notes From Day 5 Of Browns Training Camp

By Wendi Oliveros
brownsnation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rest day on Sunday, August 1, the Cleveland Browns resumed training camp on Monday, August 2. This marked the fifth day of practice, and it is also the last day of practice before the players put on pads on Tuesday. The day’s activities included more drills and on-the-field...

www.brownsnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camryn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day 5#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Wr#The Reserve Covid 19#Rb Nick Chubb#Camijustice#Dpj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blunt Message For The Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield proved a lot of his doubters wrong after his incredible 2020 season. But one former NFL GM remains unconvinced and has a message for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum warned the Browns against giving Mayfield a...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 worst contracts for the Cleveland Browns in 2021

The Cleveland Browns have done a good job at managing their contracts, but these three deals stick out as bad ones for the 2021 season. It’s been years since the Cleveland Browns even signed a long-term deal worth big money. For one, no one wanted to play for the Browns because they were such a disaster. And two, the team couldn’t draft anyone worth keeping.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Saints call Browns about a WR trade?

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to open their training camp with the hope that they can stay healthy and compete for a Super Bowl in 2021. The New Orleans Saints haven’t reported to camp yet either but already got some bad news that star receiver Michael Thomas will likely miss games this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 early offensive training camp standouts in 2021

The Cleveland Browns are still early in their 2021 training camp but these three offensive players are already turning heads with their play. There’s a lot to be excited about with the Cleveland Browns this season since they’re coming back from an 11-5 campaign that ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Geoff Schwartz: The Browns’ Problem Is Their Quarterback

Football analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes quarterback Baker Mayfield hamstrings the Cleveland Browns’ ability to win a Super Bowl. Schwartz explained his thinking during Tuesday’s edition of the “Minus Three Podcast.”. “They’re not going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield,”...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Bart Scott: Browns Don’t Believe In Baker Mayfield

Kevin Stefanski has the Cleveland Browns running on all cylinders in training camp this week. Jadeveon Clowney, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Mack Wilson provide daily social media highlights. Everyone seems healthy, excited, and engaged, and we’d be hard-pressed to find as much as a negative thought. But detracting from the Cleveland...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Jadeveon Clowney Dominating The Browns Offensive Line In Camp

Baker Mayfield would do well to keep his red non-contact jersey on wherever he goes this month. Because wherever he goes, Jadeveon Clowney seems to show up, ready to hit someone. Clowney has made short work of the Cleveland Browns vaunted offensive line so far in training camp. And he...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Ranking The Browns’ Priority Extensions After Nick Chubb Signing

It has been an impactful offseason for the Cleveland Browns. They’ve revamped their defense and recently extended one of their main pieces. The Browns and running back Nick Chubb agreed on a massive $36.6 million extension. A well-deserved payday for the workhorse back in Cleveland. Now it’s time to figure...
NFLCleveland News - Fox 8

Photo gallery: Cleveland Browns kick off Day 5 of training camp

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns were back at it for Day 5 of training camp at the team’s Berea facility on Monday. To kick off the new week, the Browns shared these photos with FOX 8. The biggest news to come out of the fifth training day was...
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Rests Wednesday

Clowney was given a rest day Wednesday after showing off in drills Tuesday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Clowney and Myles Garrett made quite an impression during the Browns' first day in pads Tuesday, roaring past tackles and tight ends to apply pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's been lining up on the left end, opposite Garrett on the right. This is Clowney's first training camp since 2018 after having sat out in 2019 while with Houston before a September trade to Seattle, then was unsigned in 2020 until joining the Titans in September. "I'm happy about it because I hated jumping into the season Week 1 and putting pads on and hitting," the edge rusher said. "So I get out here, get my hands going, getting back in tune with my body and knowing the playbook, so it's very good to get out here and get going." Clowney is doing most of his damage during camp while lining up against All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Training Camp Roundup: Should the Bengals Be Worried About Joe Burrow?

We're just about a week into training camp and a day away from the first preseason game of 2021. It has been an action-packed week. For some, that's good news, like rookie quarterbacks who were brought in to reverse the fortunes of floundering franchises. For at least one playoff contender, though, the news has been anything but. The Indianapolis Colts received a hammer blow, double whammy of injuries when both Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson required surgery on their injured feet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy