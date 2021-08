Investing in the development of a mule car to test 2022 tires for Pirelli is a sign of how serious Haas is about its future, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. Haas adapted a 2019 car to be closer to the performance characteristics of the 2022 rules in order to test next year’s tires, when Pirelli will provide tires for 18-inch wheels for the first time in Formula 1. The test took place at Silverstone last week and Steiner believes it provided Haas with important data as well as experience on the new tires for its rookie drivers.