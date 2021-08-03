Bronchitis the Leader at Putting Children in the Hospital

Arkansas Children’s hospitals report a record number of children are hospitalized with Covid-19 as the illness continues to prey upon the state’s unvaccinated population. The hospitals, located in Little Rock and Springdale, said 24 pediatric patients were hospitalized with Covid-19 on Wednesday, a 50% increase over any previous peak during the pandemic. Of the 24 children, seven are in intensive care and two are on ventilators, the hospital said. More than half of them could have been vaccinated — anyone 12 and over is eligible for a free shot — but none of those hospitalized had done so.