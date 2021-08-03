Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Trailer for A24’s “Lamb” is Pretty Twisted

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings can great pretty twisted out in the middle of nowhere, especially if a person isn’t ready to face up to the facts of the world they live in and act accordingly. But then again, living in isolation, with no children and only sheep around for company, it does feel as though twisted would be par for the course since there’s no way of knowing how the environment, the company, or lack of it, and any other factors would affect a human being. But when a childless couple decides to raise an unnatural lamb they find in their sheep barn things start to happen that they don’t fully comprehend. From the looks of things a large group of sheep begins to follow them about, and almost appear to be intent on the lamb. From the start of the trailer to the end one can get the kind of vibe that tells them that eventually, there will be trouble of some sort. It’s vague to the point of thinking that it might not be that bad, but as the trailer goes along it gives off almost the same feeling as The Witch, but with obvious differences for equally obvious reasons.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
MoviesNYLON

A Couple Raise a Half-Lamb, Half-Human Child In Trailer for 'Lamb'

Before it had even had its official premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — where it was competing in the highly competitive Un Certain Regard section — Icelandic horror film Lamb had already been acquired by A24. Such early acquisitions usually exhibit a specific confidence in an otherwise-unseen film, and after seeing the overwhelmingly positive responses to it, it’s clear that the production house made the right move. Described by critics as “highly original,” “disturbing,” and “hypnotic,” Lamb made a huge impact on those lucky enough to have already caught it in France — and with one look at the just-released trailer, it’s not hard to understand why.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Noomi Rapace Stars In Trailer For LAMB – In Theaters October 8

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson. Check out the trailer and see the film when...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” Looks Pretty Epic

There are certain moments in human history that don’t stand with a great deal of pride, especially when it’s seen that the many problems of the world that have come have been committed at the hands of men. The Last Duel is one of those in which it becomes painfully obvious that men are rather foolish creatures at times, all for reasons that don’t sound reasonable when one looks at them from a different perspective. Looking at how things were back in medieval times though it’s not hard to see how religion and the dominant rule of men did manage to make for a hard life, especially for those who were ruled by these governing forces. In this movie, there will be plenty of both since religion plays a pretty decent part in this story and the pride of the men that are to duel, best friends no less that are torn apart when the accusation made against one forces one to demand a sanctioned duel to the death. The saddest part of this is that the duel is more for his pride than the satisfaction of determining his friend’s guilt when it comes to the supposed attack that his friend commits upon his wife.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

A24 Gives Birth to Doomy and Extremely Weird ‘Lamb’ Trailer; In Theaters October 8th! [Video]

A24 is lighting a fire under the Cannes hype that hailed the distributor’s next arthouse horror film, Lamb, as “batshit crazy.”. Today comes the official trailer that’s not only weird as fuck, but also doomy and gloomy, looking like a perfect complement to A24’s The Witch. In fact, it appears as if director Valdimar Jóhannsson was directly inspired by the film.
Movies/Film

‘Lamb’ Trailer: A24’s Latest Gonzo Horror Movie Gets Biblical

Guess what’s on the menu…lamb chops! That is to say, scenes from the movie Lamb, cut together in the form of a new trailer. (Apologies to any vegetarians.) Lamb, the latest in sheep and goat horror from studio A24, has indeed released a new trailer and poster to get you ready for the upcoming Icelandic thriller starring Noomi Rapace. Theoretically, you should be able to enjoy these marketing materials whether you’re a herbivore or omnivore. Feast your eyes on them below.
MoviesGamespot

Scandinavian Folk Horror Movie, Lamb, Gets Freaky First Trailer

The first trailer for Lamb has been released. The Scandinavian horror thriller stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), and it hits theaters on October 8. The trailer doesn't give too much away about the plot, but there's no denying it looks extremely creepy. Rapace plays a woman who is running a farm in a remote part of Iceland with her husband. One of their sheep gives birth to a lamb which, the trailer suggests, has some weird human characteristics. The official synopsis states that the couple "face the consequences of defying the will of nature," and it certainly looks like it goes into some extremely dark places. Check it out below:
MoviesCollider

New 'Lamb' Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Noomi Rapace's Icelandic Horror Movie

A24 has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming folk horror film Lamb, starring Noomi Rapace, which earned its first premiere at Cannes last month. The Icelandic thriller is already being hailed in early reviews, and since A24 nabbed the U.S. distribution rights, the company has been teasing out more reveals — including a new poster yesterday ahead of the trailer's release. Along with the trailer, A24 has confirmed that the film will be premiering in theaters on October 8.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

HallMark’s 27-Hour Day Review: Why It’s Worth Watching

The Hallmark channel is known worldwide for its original movies. Especially their Christmas romance movies. Sometimes the film can be a bit cheesy and repeatedly follows the same storyline (a woman falls in love with a handsome man in a small town during the holidays). But they are still the best wholesome and family-oriented movies that everyone can enjoy, even if it’s not during the holidays. Hallmark has not slowed down on releasing new movie projects. This year alone, they are scheduled to unleash close to 32 original movies. Hallmark announced their #Summer Nights part 2 schedule of films. The schedule includes a few upcoming originals we are excited about, most notably, 27-Hour Day.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Trailer for “Echoes of Violence”

Summer is always an exciting season as far as movies are concerned, and an upcoming film called Echoes of Violence is hoping to add to that excitement. The movie is directed by Nicholas Woods and stars Michaella Russell, Frank Oz, and Sam Anderson. Although it’s definitely not one of the most anticipated movies of the year, it’s still hoping to make a nice splash when it comes out on August 24. Now that the trailer has officially been released, people are getting the chance to get a better idea of what they can expect from the movie, and the internet has already started a little bit of a buzz. Keep reading to find out what we learned from the trailer for Echoes of Violence.
MoviesTVOvermind

Movies That Could Use a Reboot: Ladyhawke

There are plenty of people out there who still remember Ladyhawke and how the story goes, but it might be time to see if it can be refreshed for the current generation to enjoy. One of the biggest issues with bringing this movie back though would be timing, as in when to bring it back in order to give it the best showing and attract the biggest possible crowd. Like all genres, fantasy movies do have a time and place when people tend to pay greater attention, and it does help when filmmakers gauge these times so as not to release something during a moment in cinematic history when something else is insanely popular. Such a practice has changed over the years, but there are still moments when it’s wiser to go with the current trend than against it. Imagine what might have happened to some of the greatest movies in history if they’d been released during a time when another genre was more prominent. It’s likely that a few of them wouldn’t have been as well-received. Sadly though, Ladyhawke’s reception wasn’t that great, to begin with, and its status as a cult classic has grown throughout the years in a way that wasn’t accomplished upon its release.
MoviesSouthside Times

Movie Review: The Green Knight

A pensive, hypnotic adaptation of Arthurian legend. After being announced in 2019 for a 2020 release, The Green Knight has been one of my most anticipated films of the past two years. Now, after being put on an indefinite delay because of the global pandemic, David Lowry’s fantasy epic is finally upon us. After Lowry’s examination of death in relation to time and memory in 2017’s A Ghost Story, he distinguished himself as one of the most enigmatic directors working today. I mention enigmatic because his style is hypnotic and understated, but also because in addition to his small budget art house affairs Lowry has also directed Disney blockbusters like Pete’s Dragon in 2016. I am elated to report, The Green Knight is not only Lowry’s best film and most cerebral work, but his most complete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy