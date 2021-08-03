Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for Congress receives $929,772 during Q3 2020
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for Congress received $929,772 during the third quarter 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.ilbusinessdaily.com
