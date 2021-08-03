Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on earnings, M&A cheer amid Delta worries

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Dupont, Under Armour jump on strong earnings

* Translate Bio surges on sale to Sanofi in $3.2-bln deal

* Banks track bond yields higher

* Focus on services sector data, jobs report this week

* Futures up: Dow 0.27%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.14% (Adds comments; updates prices)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to rise on Tuesday, as an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity lifted demand for risky equities, although gains were capped by concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Shares of Dupont rose 2.2% in premarket trading after the industrial materials maker raised its full-year forecast for a second time.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports have ratcheted up already high forecasts of second-quarter results for Corporate America, with earnings now estimated to have climbed about 90% versus forecasts of 65.4% at the start of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Still, the three main U.S. stock indexes have slipped from record highs as investors booked profits amid lofty stock valuations and as concerns over slowing economic growth and rising cases of the Delta variant hit sentiment.

“Investors are not willing to sell at current levels, but are also not willing to commit to fresh capital due to rising COVID-19 cases and a possible change in taxes, which could lead the market to trade quite range-bound,” said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

A deepening regulatory crackdown in China has also sent jitters across the global technology sector. China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped as much as 10% in Asia after a Chinese state media outlet branded online games as “spiritual opium”.

Shares of U.S.-listed gaming companies including Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc inched lower by 08:23 a.m. ET.

Dow e-minis were up 95 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.75 points, or 0.14%.

Bond yields steadied after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in the previous session sent them to their lowest since July 20. Shares of major U.S. banks, which generally track bond yields, also inched higher in early deals.

Focus on Tuesday will be on factory orders for June, while later in the week, traders will turn to data on the U.S. services sector and the monthly jobs report for July.

In M&A-driven moves, Translate Bio surged 29.4% after France’s Sanofi agreed to buy the U.S. biotech company in a $3.2 billion deal.

Industrial firm Cummins Inc gained 1.3% as it said it would explore options for its unit which makes filters, coolant and chemical products.

Under Armour Inc jumped 6.1% after raising its annual revenue forecast.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, on the other hand, slipped 1.9% as it reported a 2% drop in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Delta#Wall St#Cummins Inc#M A#European#Dupont#Corporate America#Ibes#Cherry Lane Investments#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Chinese#Activision Blizzard Inc#Nasdaq 100 E#Armour Inc#Drugmaker Eli Lilly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Beat-Up Stocks to Buy Before They Break Out on Strong Catalysts

It’s always difficult to predict when underappreciated, beat-down stocks will rebound. In fact, it’s pretty impossible. However, we can always seek to understand which companies are down but not out — the stocks to buy that are positioned to rise. This is the basic investment principle that underpins value investing....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Buy and hold is a proven investment strategy to outperform the market. Being in the market is more important than timing market entries and exits. Have an owner's mindset when you take a stake in a company. Ideally you should be buying stocks for your portfolio with the idea in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.1% to $61.96 in after-hours trading. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar down for day and week as jobs gain undershoots

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Canada adds 94,000 jobs in July * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.2% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and investors were more impressed by jobs data in the United States than in Canada, with the loonie adding to this week's decline. Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected, though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy reopened. "On a domestic economic fundamental front this doesn't really change too much" for the Canadian dollar," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "It's just a case of how it responds to broad U.S. dollar gyrations." The greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies as U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July, giving the economy a powerful boost. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2555 to the greenback, or 79.65 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2493 to 1.2580. For the week, it was down 0.7%. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% lower at $68.28 a barrel, closing out a week of losses on worries that restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant will derail global economic gains. With some 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic, but that success is unlikely to fully shield its commodity-linked economy from the global spread of the variant. Separate data showed that Canadian economic activity expanded at the slowest pace in six months in July. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 56.4 from 71.9 in June. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 5.7 basis points to 1.233%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.41%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Financials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher while losses in the Consumer Goods, Consumer Services and Technology sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar gains most in three weeks after strong jobs report

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar made its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Friday after a U.S. government report showed jobs grew more than expected in July, pushing up bond yields and adding to arguments for faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy