Non-profit leadership mircocredential program coming to Jefferson Community College
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new leadership program for those interested in non-profits is coming to the North Country. Jefferson Community College is officially launching a new microcredential program in non-profit leadership. This short-term program will aim to supply working individuals with an understanding of new skills to meet specific needs of an organization and “refresh” current skills.www.informnny.com
