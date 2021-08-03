Cancel
Apple's Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, more now on sale

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is now available in small and large format. New Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse accessories are available but are functionally the same as old ones. Apple might have been shipping these things with the M1 iMac for a while now, but it just...

