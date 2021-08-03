Apple's Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, more now on sale

Newest accessories feature Touch ID. Technology company, Apple, quietly released several new products today through the Apple Store online. The long-awaited feature, Touch ID, has finally landed on the Magic Keyboard and Apple has started selling the popular desktop accessory through Apple.com as of today. There are three different keyboards, a Magic Trackpad, and a Magic Mouse added to the Apple accessory lineup. These items are available as a standalone purchase, but the new colors (the ones that match the new iMacs) are not avaiable unless purchased with an iMac. The new braided Lightning to USB-C cable is included with the keyboards and it’s important to remember that the Touch ID functionality is only available with M1 Macs. The specs of the new accessories are listed below.