China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 14 of the Games. The nation has 36 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.Great Britain have jumped back up to fourth in the standings with 18 golds – just ahead of fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee and sixth-place Australia, who have 17 apiece.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from the Olympic GamesOn Friday, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald took gold for Team GB as they won the first-ever Olympic women’s Madison in dominant...