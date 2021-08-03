Cancel
Here's Where Return-To-Office Plans Stand Now

By Jessica Dickler, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the delta variant has caused some employers to delay their return-to-work plans. It is likely more will follow suit. But the ability to work remotely may not last forever. Eventually, it will be beneficial for everyone to go back to the office, experts say.

