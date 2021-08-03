Virginia man drowns at North Carolina beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia man drowned at a North Carolina beach Monday, officials said.

The Town of Emerald Isle said emergency services were called for a report of a man in the water who needed assistance and he was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards, news outlets report.

Joshua Paul Bishop, 36, of Roanoke, Virginia, died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later, town officials said.

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.