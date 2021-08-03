Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia man drowns at North Carolina beach

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia man drowned at a North Carolina beach Monday, officials said.

The Town of Emerald Isle said emergency services were called for a report of a man in the water who needed assistance and he was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards, news outlets report.

Joshua Paul Bishop, 36, of Roanoke, Virginia, died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later, town officials said.

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Emerald Isle, NC
Roanoke, VA
Accidents
Emerald Isle, NC
Accidents
Local
Virginia Government
Emerald Isle, NC
Government
Emerald Isle, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Morehead City, NC
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#Carteret Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Oregon hospitals experiencing COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to spike in Oregon, health officials describe the dire situation they are seeing play out in hospitals — especially among unvaccinated people. As of Friday, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the state health authority,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Backpacker missing in Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A search is underway for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park, officials said. Cheri Keller, 56, of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park, Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner said in a news release.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Wildfire smoke from out-of-state fires darkens Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Smoke filled the skies of Utah Friday as a cold front swept wildfire smoke into the state. The front moving in from the west picked up smoke from fires in California and Oregon, including the growing Dixie Fire that leveled a small California town earlier this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Christine Kruse told KSL.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy