Progress is moving along quickly on the new metal structure near TRON Lightcycle Run in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. The mysterious structure has been rising over the last couple of weeks, and we have been keeping an eye on it ever since. It has been suggested that this structure could support a tunnel for the Walt Disney World Railroad, which had its route modified to accommodate the attraction’s construction. It now seems likely that this is the case, with another new support wall going up past the building that would allow for this. Let’s take a closer look at where it stands as of today.