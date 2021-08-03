Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Here’s where return-to-office plans stand now

By Jessica Dickler, @jdickler
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the delta variant have caused some employers to delay their return-to-work plans. It is likely more will follow suit. But the ability to work remotely may not last forever. Eventually, it will be beneficial for everyone to go back to the office, experts say.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Alphabet#Post Covid#Lasalle Network#Microsoft Teams#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Businessabc7ny.com

Amazon pushes back return-to-office plans to January

Amazon has pushed back the date for tech and corporate employees to return to office to 2022, as COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant continue to rise. The company, which previously planned for employees to return the week of Sept. 7, has postponed reopening its doors to...
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon’s office workers now won’t return until early 2022

Amazon’s corporate workers won't be returning to its offices until January 2022, the company has confirmed to The Verge. This marks a delay of around four months, as the company’s previous plan called for employees to return on a hybrid basis starting on September 7th, 2021. Amazon released updated return-to-office...
IndustryIdaho8.com

Businesses are taking a stand on vaccines

Amazon on Thursday pushed back its office return date until early next year amid a surge in Covid-19 cases from the Delta variant, making it one of the most significant delays yet in the tech industry. The online retail giant’s corporate workers in multiple countries, including the United States, were...
EconomyAOL Corp

Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return-to-office plans. Uber, Apple and Google are among the latest to push their return dates back by a month – from September to October. Employment website Indeed took it one step further, announcing its employee return-to-office date is now Jan. 3, 2022.
Public HealthTechRepublic

Here's how the Delta variant is impacting office reentry plans

After a year of remote work, companies are starting to usher employees back to the office with varying degrees of workforce enthusiasm and the Delta variant is only complicating workplace reentry. After more than one year of remote work, companies are starting to usher employees back to the office with...
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...
BusinessCNBC

Amazon resumes mask mandate in warehouses as Covid delta variant spreads

Amazon on Friday informed warehouse workers they would be required to wear a mask inside operations facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, according to a notice viewed by CNBC. In May, Amazon told warehouse workers they could ditch their masks indoors if they were fully vaccinated. Amazon is bringing back...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

Tech Companies Rethink Return-To-Office, Vaccine Rules Amid Covid Variant Surge; Google, Facebook Say All Employees Must Get Jabbed

Tech giants are revising their strategies and policies as Covid-19 cases surge again thanks to the Delta variant, fine-tuning return-to-office and vaccine plans. Facebook and Google on Wednesday said all of their employees, including anyone wanting to spend time on their campuses, would need to be vaccinated. In a memo to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note that he hoped the move would offer “greater peace of mind” to the company’s 135,000 workers. “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy,” he wrote.
EducationCNBC

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Bars, restaurants and hotels rapidly added workers in July, leading the U.S. to a robust month of employment gains. Government hiring also built upon a recent rally as state-run universities and local school districts staffed up ahead of the fall semester. Manufacturing and construction added a decent 27,000 jobs and...
EconomyVox

What empty offices mean for America’s cities — and workers

When Ozzy Qurbanzada dropped off his coffee cart at a garage at the outset of New York’s Covid-19 outbreak, he thought it would be two weeks before he was back to the spot in downtown Manhattan he’d been selling from for some 25 years. Instead, it would be a year before he decided to go back, and even as the city creeps toward more normalcy, business is nothing like it used to be. It’s expensive to run the cart — his spot at the garage costs $400 a month, plus tolls and gas and supplies — and it’s impossible to plan how much inventory he needs week to week.
EconomyTechRepublic

Great Resignation: Top reasons employees are quitting right now

Amid burnout, return to office plans and myriad incentives to jump ship, many employees are considering leaving their jobs for greener pastures. Following a year brimming with economic uncertainty and layoffs, many companies are looking to bolster hiring. In fact, 77% of executives plan to hire in the months ahead, according to a recent West Monroe's latest quarterly poll. Amid employee burnout, a tight labor market and deal sweeteners to poach top talent across industries, a speculated Great Resignation is said to be in the works, as employees consider leaving their jobs for greener pastures. So, are employees really quitting at comparatively high rates or has the rumored "turnover tsunami" yet to make landfall?

Comments / 0

Community Policy